US Equestrian Recognizes Overall Champions from the 2021 Adequan®/USEF Eventing Youth Team Challenge

Lexington, Ky. – The inaugural Adequan®/USEF Eventing Youth Team Challenge series came to a close in November with the West Coast Final in Temecula, Calif., and the East Coast Final in Tryon, N.C. Over the course of the 2021 eventing season, the YTC included eight different legs at established events, offering youth athletes from all USEA Areas the opportunity to take part in team competition at the CCI1*, CCI2*, and CCI3* levels.

In addition to the champions crowned at the West Coast Final and East Coast Final, US Equestrian recognizes the overall champions based on points accumulated over the course of the series.

CCI1* Overall Individual Champion: Chloe Johnson

Chloe Johnson (Dallas, Texas) represented Area V and rode her own 2011 New Zealand Sport Horse Mare, Chilli Bean, to the overall CCI1* title. ©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

"It was a wonderful experience to be on a team with such supportive people," said Chloe. "While Area V did not have our own team in the 1*, everyone else from Area V encouraged each other and helped each other out in the barn. Our combined area 1* team allowed me to meet new, incredibly nice people from areas other than Area V that I may not have had the chance to meet otherwise."

CCI1* Overall Individual Standings:

Chloe Johnson Ella Braundel Claudia Oppedisano Grace Mykityshyn Juliana Cassar Camryn Chung Matthew Heinzle Crockett Miller



CCI1* Overall Team Standings

Area II Area III, Area V, Area VII (tie)



CCI2* Overall Individual Champion: Rebecca Roth

Rebecca Roth (Malone, Wisc.) rode Stephanie Roth’s 2012 Thoroughbred gelding, Chapter Two to the overall title for Area IV. ©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

CCI2* Overall Individual Standings:

Rebecca Roth Jackson Dillard Jack Curtis Lea Adamas- Blackmore Kiera Kenny Pip Hayes Claire Strehlow Eliana Thompson



CCI2* Overall Team Standings

Area II Area IV Area VI



CCI3* Overall Individual Champion: Audrey Sanborn

Area VI’s Audrey Sanborn (San Luis Obispo, Calif.) took the top spot in the CCI3* division with her own 2010 Irish Sport Horse gelding, OBOS Quality Time. ©Tina Fitch Photography

CCI3* Overall Individual Standings:

Audrey Sanborn Madison Temkin Alexandra Baugh Meg Pellegrini Sydney Solomon Sarah bowman Isabel Bosley

Ben Noonan (tie)



CCI3* Overall Team Standings:

Area II Area V Area III



