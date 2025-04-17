US Equestrian Purchases ATRM Semi-Automatic Timing System for U.S.-Based FEI Endurance Events

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is excited to announce the purchase of the ATRM Semi-Automatic Timing System for FEI Endurance Events located in the United States.

The system provides FEI Endurance Athletes with the following features:

Countdowns for departure times and time left to cross the vet pulse/exam line.

Printed stickers after each vet exam, which display a combination’s next departure time, the next loop’s distance, and additional vet exam data.

Each athlete will receive their full vet card after the event is completed.

Automatically calculates data, providing accurate time stamps for arrivals and departures of combinations, as well as relevant time limits.

The ATRM Semi-Automatic Timing System provides officials with tablets to be utilized during the first vet inspection and vet exam processes for ease of capturing data. Officially approved by the FEI in 2013, ATRM has over two decades of experience researching and implementing automatic timekeeping systems in endurance sport.

Looking ahead, US Equestrian anticipates adding VDS Racing GPS units later this spring to be used in conjunction with the timing system to help enhance the safety of athletes and horses. VDS Racing began offering GPS services to the endurance community in 2021, after spending over 15 years focused primarily on motor sports.

For any questions or for more information, please contact Nicole Zerbee at [email protected].

