US Equestrian Offers Health Insurance Benefits to Members and Discounted Membership Fee

Lexington, Ky. – Earlier this year, US Equestrian launched a new health insurance benefits program for members, including options for medical, dental, vision, life, disability, business, pet, and more. These benefits are accessible to all competing members and paid-fan members.

In an effort to provide emergency relief, US Equestrian is offering a discounted fan membership now through June 1. Members with a free promotional fan membership can upgrade, and new members can join, for just $20 with the discount code RELIEF. Click here to find out more and to sign up.

US Equestrian’s insurance benefits give members Affordable Care Act compliant insurance benefits at discounted rates typically only given to large employers.

Members can also take advantage of Teladoc service for just $8.95/month. This service gives members access to licensed physicians over phone or video chat, eliminating the need to visit an office for certain healthcare needs, including prescriptions. For those enrolling in an individual medical plan, telemedicine service is included at no additional cost.

“We are so pleased to be able to offer these insurance benefits to our members,” says Kelly Bolton, Director of Human Resources for US Equestrian. “In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, we know that access to health care is a serious concern for many Americans, especially those who may not have employer-based insurance benefits. We are able to offer our individual members affordable group rates, and small business owners can enroll to provide coverage for their employees. Additionally, our Teladoc service allows members to consult with a licensed physician without physically visiting a medical facility.”

We believe our members should have the opportunity to access affordable health coverage and are proud to offer this comprehensive benefits plan to all paid USEF members. With the rollout of this new program, US Equestrian has created a dedicated 24/7 member benefit hotline, where benefits specialists can help you navigate the different coverage plans that best fit you and your business. To reach the USEF member benefit hotline, call 1-800-349-1082.

In addition to insurance benefits, fan members of US Equestrian receive access to on-demand and live event streaming from the USEF Network; educational videos from the US Equestrian Learning Center; US Equestrian Magazine; MemberPerks discounts on a wide variety of products and services; and more. To access these benefits as a fan member, use the discount code RELIEF through June 1, 2020.

To learn more about US Equestrian’s new member benefits, please visit www.usef.org/insurance or call our 24/7 dedicated member benefits hotline at 1-800-349-1082.