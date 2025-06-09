US Equestrian Offers Expanded USEF Lite Grants to Support Funding of USEF Lite Licensed Competitions

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce updates to the USEF Lite Grants, which provide funding to USEF Lite licensed competitions. Lite Licensing is available to competitions that have not been licensed with the Federation in the past three years or meet other criteria as stated in GR310.6(2). It serves as an opportunity for organizers and participants to test drive the USEF competition environment with lower costs.

USEF Lite Grants provide financial assistance for competitions to hire necessary staffing. Under the expanded program, the funds offered have increased with up to $300 for one- and two-day competitions and up to $500 for shows that are three days or longer. The grant may be used toward the hiring of required Qualified Medical Personnel or hiring a USEF Applicant Steward or Technical Delegate to officiate the competition.

More information is available on the USEF Lite Grant Application form. Completed applications should be submitted via email to [email protected].

Lite Licensing provides organizers of new, smaller, or previously unlicensed competitions across US Equestrian-affiliated breeds and disciplines with an entry point to the licensed competition environment by offering discounted fees and fewer barriers to entry. The program allows organizers to establish and grow their competitions under the USEF framework of organized sport, which includes rules and policies that support the safety and welfare of equestrians and their horses and offer a fair and level playing field.

For more information, visit the USEF Lite Resources page here.