US Equestrian Offers Discounted Lifetime Recordings for Yearling and Two-Year-Old Horses and Ponies

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian (USEF) is pleased to offer a discount on lifetime recordings for yearling and two-year old horses and ponies. This discounted rate is available from July 1-August 31, 2020.

Horses and ponies must be recorded with USEF in order to be eligible to participate in the USEF Awards and Championship Programs. A horse recording is also required to compete in USEF Computer Ranking List Classes and USEF/USDF qualifying and championship classes.

The following requirements are necessary to receive the discount:

Owner must be a USEF Active Member as of the date of application.

Only online applications are accepted. To apply, log in to your USEF Member Account and select the Add Horse tile to complete your request.

Proof of age must be provided (i.e. breed registry papers).

Discount rate is available from July 1-August 31, 2020.

Yearling — $85.00

Two-year-old — $160.

For more information, please contact Ken Ball at [email protected].