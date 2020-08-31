US Equestrian Offers Discounted Lifetime Recordings for Yearling and Two-Year-Old Horses and Ponies

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian (USEF) is pleased to offer a discount on lifetime recordings for yearling and two-year old horses and ponies. This discounted rate is available from July 1-August 31, 2020.
Horses and ponies must be recorded with USEF in order to be eligible to participate in the USEF Awards and Championship Programs. A horse recording is also required to compete in USEF Computer Ranking List Classes and USEF/USDF qualifying and championship classes.
The following requirements are necessary to receive the discount:
- Owner must be a USEF Active Member as of the date of application.
- Only online applications are accepted. To apply, log in to your USEF Member Account and select the Add Horse tile to complete your request.
- Proof of age must be provided (i.e. breed registry papers).
- Discount rate is available from July 1-August 31, 2020.
- Yearling — $85.00
- Two-year-old — $160.
For more information, please contact Ken Ball at [email protected].