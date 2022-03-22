US Equestrian and NTRA Advantage Equine Discounts Announce Continued Partnership and MemberPerks

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce their continued partnership with NTRA Advantage Equine Discounts. Through this partnership, US Equestrian members receive special savings from a roster of participating brands, including:

Up to 25% off Big Ass Fans

Up to 28% off new John Deere equipment (Competing members and Subscribers)

Up to 40% off Sherwin Williams paint and supplies

Up to 70% off select Office Depot products

In addition to these valuable discounts, a percentage of every sale made through Equine Discounts goes back to the equine industry.

“NTRA Advantage Equine Discounts is a valuable program for US Equestrian members, and we’re thrilled to continue our partnership,” said US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “We invite our members to contact the Equine Discounts team to take advantage of these savings.”

US Equestrian members can activate their discounts by contacting Equine Discounts at 877-576-6872 or [email protected]. Stay up to date on programs and giveaways by following @myequinediscounts on Instagram and Facebook.

“We are delighted to extend our 15-year plus partnership with US Equestrian to provide support and significant savings to their events and members. The NTRA Advantage and Equine Discounts program has a roster of well-known partners that includes John Deere, Sherwin Williams, Office Depot, and Big Ass Fans,” said Fritz Widaman, Vice President of NTRA Advantage. “We look forward to supporting US Equestrian for many years to come.”

About NTRA Advantage Equine Discounts

NTRA Advantage Equine Discounts delivers substantial cost savings – through local dealers – on essential products and services relevant to their business. Since the inception of NTRA Advantage Equine Discounts in 2002, industry participants have made over $1 billion in purchases, resulting in over $180 million in savings. NTRA Advantage Equine Discounts is partnered with top businesses such as John Deere, Sherwin Williams, Office Depot, and Big Ass Fans. Call 866-678-4289 / 877-576-6872 or visit www.equinediscounts.com to learn more about how you can save on these nationally known products.