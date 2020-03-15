US Equestrian Now Seeking Presidential Nominations for 2021-2025 Presidential Term

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is now accepting nominations for the position of President, for which the next term will begin January 2021 and continue through January 2025. The Nomination Committee will begin accepting nominations today, March 3, 2020, and will close the nomination period on March 15, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. EST. The Nomination Committee will present and submit its formal nomination to the Board of Directors at the Mid-Year Meeting in June.

Nominees for the position of President must meet specific criteria in order to be considered, which includes having served on the US Equestrian Board of Directors within the past six years. Nominated candidates must be thoroughly knowledgeable of US Equestrian’s role within the international sporting landscape, as well as well-versed in the dynamics and overarching mission of the organization at the national and grass roots level.

Responsibilities of the President include serving as the Chairman of the board, presiding at all meetings of the Board of Directors, as well as overseeing the reporting system of checks and balances from the Councils, and ensuring organization-wide strategies, as approved by the Board of Directors, are being actively implemented and executed. The President is also responsible for guiding the strategic growth and vision of the organization and is essential in contributing to the overall leadership and direction for the organization.

The Nominating Committee will submit its Presidential nomination to the Board of Directors no later than May 23, 2020. At the Mid-Year Meeting in June, the Board of Directors will elect a President to the next term, which begins January 2021 and continues through January 2025.

As valued members of US Equestrian, your opinion matters. Please click here to access an inquiry survey identifying the qualities and skills important to you for the next President of the organization.

Nominations may be submitted online by any active USEF members. Visit USEF.org for more information or to submit a nomination.

For any questions about the nominating process, contact Sonja S. Keating, USEF General Counsel, at [email protected] or (859) 225-2045.