US Equestrian Now Accepting Applications for USEF Dressage Assistant Pathway Coaching Positions

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is now accepting applications for two new USEF Dressage Pathway Coach positions. The USEF Dressage Pathway Coaches will work closely with USEF Dressage Chef d’Equipe, Development & Young Horse Coach, Christine Traurig and Dressage Pathway Development Advisor & Youth Coach, George Williams.



Together, as a team, they will focus on the overall Dressage Pathway Program strategy, determining key performance indicators for selected combinations and cultivating continued depth for the USEF Dressage Pathway Development, including the Emerging Athlete and Young Horse, Development, and Pre-Elite/Elite programs. The roles will be supported by the USEF Dressage Department staff and report to Managing Director of Dressage, Laura Roberts.



The ideal candidate will have a track record of competitive success as well as depth of experience with program and athlete development including a track record of accomplished students in the international arena. Candidates should exemplify strong horsemanship skills, communication skills, owners, personal coaches and support teams.

While supporting Traurig and Williams, the responsibility of the USEF Dressage Pathway coaches will involve collaborating with program athletes to pinpoint specific areas of improvement within their individual training programs. They will offer their expertise, guidance, and coaching during designated training sessions and extend their support during competitions. The goal of the USEF Dressage Program Pathway is to deliver sustainable success and podium finishes at Games and Championships.



To learn more about the USEF Dressage Program Pathway, please visit here.



The full job description can be found here. If you are interested, please submit a resume/CV and expression of interest to Laura Roberts, Managing Director of Dressage, at [email protected] by April 7, 2025.