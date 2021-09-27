US Equestrian and National Thoroughbred Racing Association Launch “I Am US Equestrian” Gator Giveaway

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian and National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NRTA) have announced a joint contest between the two organizations centered around US Equestrian’s “I Am US Equestrian” campaign, meant to challenge the perceptions of who equestrians are and what is means to be an equestrian. The contest will give away a John Deere TS Gator™ to one lucky winner. The contest will begin today, September 27, and close on October 15, 2021.

The “I Am US Equestrian” Gator Giveaway allows USEF members in good standing to submit one photo and a 250-word description of what it means to be a US Equestrian, highlighting adversities or challenges they have been overcome to achieve their individual goals or ambitions within the sport. The “I Am US Equestrian” campaign was created to uplift underrepresented voices with within the sport and highlight what makes equestrians unique, yet still connected through the shared love of horses.



The judging panel will consist of three (3) NTRA employees and two (2) USEF employees and the winner will be announced by October 25, 2021. Applicants must be 18+ years old to enter. Contest rules can be found in full here.



Click here to submit your nomination!



