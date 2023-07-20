US Equestrian Names Short List for U.S. Dressage Team for Santiago 2023 Pan American Games

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athlete-and-horse combinations that have been named to the Short List for the U.S. Dressage Team for the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games. The dressage portion of equestrian competition will run October 22-23 and 25 in Santiago, Chile.

The following athlete-and-horse combinations have been named to the U.S. Dressage Team List for the Pan American Games and are listed in alphabetical order:

Susie Dutta (Wellington, Fla.) and Don Design DC , a 2010 Hanoverian gelding owned by Susie and Tim Dutta

(Wellington, Fla.) and , her 2007 Danish Warmblood gelding

(Reno, Nev.) and , a 2013 Danish Warmblood gelding owned by Kastel Denmark

(Wellington, Fla.) and , a 2009 Hanoverian gelding owned by Diamante Farms

(Dunnellon, Fla.) and , a 2010 KWPN gelding owned by Janet Simile

(Ventura, Calif.) and , a 2011 Danish Warmblood gelding owned by Christina Morgan and Clifton Simonson

Christian Simonson and Zeaball Diawind , a 2012 Danish Warmblood gelding owned by Christina Morgan

Sarah Tubman (Wellington, Fla.) and First Apple , a 2010 KWPN stallion owned by Summit Farm

Jennifer Williams (Wellington, Wash.) and Joppe K, a 2014 KWPN gelding owned by Joppe Partners, LLC

As USEF Dressage High Performance Pathway Advisor, George Williams will serve as the U.S. Dressage Team Chef d'Equipe in Santiago. US Equestrian will announce the details of the search for a long-term technical advisor and chef d'equipe in early August following feedback from key stakeholders and high-performance athletes.

All combinations on the Short List will create an agreed-upon competition plan with the Chef d’Equipe, in consultation with the selectors. Plans must include either the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions or an FEI Dressage Event between July 10 and September 10, 2023. Detailed selection procedures for the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games can be found here. The team is anticipated to be announced in mid-September.

For more information, visit santiago2023.org/en.

