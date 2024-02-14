US Equestrian Names The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team for 2024 FEI Dressage Nations Cup™ USA CDIO3* and U.S. Dressage U25 Team for CDIOU25

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the combinations selected to represent The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team and U.S. Dressage U25 Team at the FEI Dressage Nations Cup USA hosted in Wellington, Fla., from Feb. 22-25, 2024. This will be the first team outing of the 2024 competition season for The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team.

The following combinations have been selected to represent The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team and are listed in alphabetical order. The team will be led by Christine Traurig as Chef d’Equipe.

Jan Ebeling (Wellington, Fla.) and Jubi’s Tenacity , a 2010 Danish Warmblood gelding (Tailormade Temptation x Jubi’s Cadeau) owned by Ann Romney

Kevin Kohmann (Wellington, Fla.) and Duenensee , a 2009 Hanoverian gelding (Dancier x Doublette) owned by Diamante Farms

Erin Nichols (Wellington, Fla.) and Elian Royale , a 2009 Dutch Warmblood gelding (Johnson x Zafradine) owned by Premiere Sport Horses

Jennifer Williams (Wellington, Fla.) and Joppe K, a 2014 KWPN gelding (Rousseau x Dadina K) owned by Joppe Partners, LLC

The following combinations have been selected to represent the U.S. Dressage U25 Team and are listed in alphabetical order. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe George Williams.

Josh Albrecht (Oroville, Calif.) and Goldenboy Vinckenburgh , a 2011 Dutch Warmblood gelding (Apache x Tandafanory) owned by Coalcyn Equestrian LLC

Siena Harris-Gissler (New York, N.Y.) and Status Royal OLD , her own 2010 Oldenburg gelding (Statesman x Facette Royal)

Dennesy Rogers (Santa Rosa, Calif.) and Chanel, a 2005 Danish Warmblood mare (Blue Horse Romance x Penelope Solyst) owned by Dorriah Rogers

Competition Information

The FEI Dressage Nations Cup USA CDIO3* will begin on Thursday, February 22, with the FEI Grand Prix team competition, as well as the FEI Intermediate II for the CDIOU25 team competition. The CDIO3* will continue with the FEI Grand Prix Freestyle on Friday, February 23, while the CDIOU25 competitors will contest the FEI Grand Prix 16-25. The CDIO3* will conclude Saturday, February 24, with the FEI Grand Prix Special, followed by the CDIOU25 concluding on Sunday, February 25, with its FEI Grand Prix Freestyle.

