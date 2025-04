Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the following athlete-and-horse combinations selected to represent the 2025 U.S. Dressage European Young Rider Tour and U.S. Dressage European U25 Tour. The athletes will be led by George Williams, the USEF Dressage High Performance Pathway Development Advisor and Youth Coach.

“I’m proud of these young athletes and what they have accomplished this early in their careers,” said Williams. “We are very fortunate to provide educational and development opportunities for them such as the annual European Tour offered through our youth programs. It is especially rewarding to support them in this experience and be a part of their individual journeys as they continue to grow as riders and horsewomen.”

The following combinations have been selected for the U.S. Dressage European Young Rider Tour and are listed in alphabetical order.

Cheyenne Duncan (Ocala, Fla.) and Skikkild’s De’ Nozzo, her own 2014 Danish Warmblood (De L’or x Skikkid’s Lisette) gelding

Abby Fodor (Bloomsbury, N.J.) and Dazzle, a 2012 Oldenburg Gelding (Danone I x Leonie), owned by Anartz Chanca

Kat Fuqua (Atlanta, Ga.) and Dreamgirl, her own 2008 Dutch Warmblood (Spielberg x U-Vira) mare



The combinations on the U.S. Dressage European Young Rider Tour will target the Lier CDIY from May 14-18 in Lier, Belgium and the Hagen “Future Champions” CDIOY from June 11-15 in Hagen, Germany.

The following combinations have been selected for the U.S. Dressage European U25 Tour and are listed in alphabetical order.

Ella Fruchterman (Woodbury, Minn.) and Hannah Montana W, a 2009 Danish Warmblood (Blue Hors Doolittle x Sabina Kildegaard), owned by Todd and Ella Fruchterman

Allison Nemeth (Flemington, N.J.) and Leviathan, her own 2016 KWPN Gelding (Desperado x Hester)

Erin Nichols (Yorba Linda, Calif.) and Kind Pleasure, a 2015 KWPN Gelding (Governor x Famora), owned by Premiere Sport Horses

Haley Smith (San Diego, Calif.) and Great Lady TC, a 2011 KWPN (Bretton Woods x Tiffany’s Monday) mare, owned by Carolyn Bland and Haley Smith



The combinations on the U.S. Dressage European U25 Tour will target the Lier CDIOU25 from May 14-18 in Lier, Belgium, and the Hagen CDIU25 June 4-8.



