US Equestrian Members Receive 10% Discount on the NIGHTWATCH® Smart Halter™

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian members can now take advantage of a 10% discount on the innovative NIGHTWATCH® smart halter™ through a new MemberPerk using promo code USEF10 at checkout.

The NIGHTWATCH® smart halter™ is a predictive health wearable that provides automated alerts for early intervention of distress, while the NIGHTWATCH® mobile App (iOS, Android) provides objective insight for more informed decision making regarding a horse’s health, wellbeing, and training. This patented technology works by monitoring a horse’s vital signs and behavior, looking for measurable changes that correlate with pain and distress, and sending a text, call, or email when an alert threshold is breached. The halter itself is handcrafted of premium leather, padded for comfort, and designed with breakaway features so that it can be safely worn in the stall.

Equestrians Jeffrey R. Schab and Wade N. Giles were inspired to create the NIGHTWATCH® smart halter™ after losing a beloved horse to a rare and severe form of colic in 2013. Early detection and intervention is one of the most important factors to mitigate the impact of an illness or injury in horses, and NIGHTWATCH® gives caretakers the opportunity for an earlier intervention while enabling remote monitoring of their wellbeing from anywhere at any time of day or night.

“The health and welfare of horses is of paramount importance to US Equestrian and our members,” said US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “The NIGHTWATCH® system provides a smart solution for notifying horse owners as soon as something is amiss. That early detection can save lives, and we’re thrilled to be able to provide our members with a discount on this innovative horse-care system.”

The NIGHTWATCH® Bundle Pro is also available for professional veterinary use on post-operative, observation, isolation, and suspect cases.