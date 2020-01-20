US Equestrian and Land Rover Celebrate Ten Years of Partnership with Launch of #WhatsYourRide Campaign

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to celebrate and announce the ten-year partnership anniversary with Land Rover, one of the organization’s longest-tenured commercial relationships, heading into 2020 and beyond with the launch of a new campaign focused on the connection between Land Rover and US Equestrian members.



Land Rover has remained a dedicated partner of US Equestrian and the U.S. Eventing Team for a decade, supporting elite athletes in their pursuit of world-class results at the highest levels of international competition, while also contributing to the member benefits and private offer PIN program as the Official Automobile of US Equestrian.

US Equestrian/Alex Banks



In celebration of the valued partnership, US Equestrian and Land Rover will launch the #WhatsYourRide campaign, a multi-stage and multi-platform video content series featuring lifestyle stories and collaboration with athletes and members across the many breeds and disciplines represented within US Equestrian. The #WhatsYourRide campaign will highlight the importance of personality and identity for horse and rider combinations, while integrating Land Rover’s special private offer, only available to US Equestrian members.



“US Equestrian and Land Rover have cultivated an incredible partnership over the past decade, one which has supported the success of our top athletes, while also representing and promoting the best of equestrian sport,” said Vicki Lowell, Chief Marketing & Content Officer for US Equestrian. “Land Rover has become synonymous with equestrianism and we’re proud to have the opportunity to continue building and expanding the relationship into the future.”



US Equestrian will showcase the iconic equestrian lifestyle at the inaugural music and adventure festival 4xFAR Presented by Land Rover through an interactive stable activation and live demonstrations with Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team Chef d’Equipe Erik Duvander, and Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team athletes Tamie Smith and Frankie Thieriot Stutes. 4xFAR Presented by Land Rover is set to take place on January 18-19 at Empire Grand Oasis in Coachella Valley, Calif., and will curate experiences focused around music, culinary art, and activities for the outdoor adventure enthusiast, including an exclusive experience with the new 2020 Land Rover Defender, a rock climbing and bouldering wall, coffee and wine tastings, photography seminars, yoga sessions, as well as daily live music with award-winning artists featuring Grammy-nominated Mark Ronson, Young the Giant, Anderson .Paak & the Free Nations, Sofi Tukker, and more.



US Equestrian members will be able to experience the #WhatsYourRide campaign in action at key national championships and events, including the flagship Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event CCI5*-L, hosted at the Kentucky Horse Park from April 23– 26, 2020.



To learn more about 4xFAR Presented by Land Rover, please visit https://4xfar.com/.

About Land Rover

Founded in 1948, Land Rover designs, engineers, and manufactures its vehicles in the United Kingdom. For almost 70 years the brand has built a reputation for providing its clientele with some of the most luxurious and capable vehicles in the world; whether driving through the heart of the city or traversing the countryside on- and off-road. Today's Land Rover lineup includes the Discovery and Discovery Sport; Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Velar, Range Rover Evoque and Defender. Land Rover is fully engaged with sustainability initiatives and social concerns with continuous involvement in environmental and community programs. For more information, visit the official Land Rover website at www.landroverusa.com.

About Jaguar Land Rover

Jaguar Land Rover is the UK’s largest automotive manufacturer, built around two iconic British car brands: Land Rover, the world’s leading manufacturer of premium all-wheel-drive vehicles; and Jaguar, one of the world’s premier luxury sports sedan and sports car marques.



At Jaguar Land Rover, we are driven by a desire to deliver class-leading vehicles, which will provide experiences our customers will love, for life. Our products are in demand around the globe. In 2018 Jaguar Land Rover sold 592,708 vehicles in 128 countries.



We support around 260,000 people through our retailer network, suppliers and local businesses. At heart we are a British company, with two major design and engineering sites, three vehicle manufacturing facilities and an engine manufacturing center in the UK. We also have plants in China, Brazil, India, Austria and Slovakia.



From 2020 all new Jaguar Land Rover vehicles will offer the option of electrification, giving our customers even more choice. We will introduce a portfolio of electrified products across our model range, embracing fully electric, plug-in hybrid and mild hybrid vehicles as well as continuing to offer the latest diesel and gasoline engines.