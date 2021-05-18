US Equestrian Introduces New MemberPerk Offer from MDHearingAid

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce a new partnership with MDHearingAid, a company dedicated to helping people with hearing loss get affordable hearing aid solutions.

US Equestrian members can take advantage of exclusive discounts, including a buy one, get one offer and an additional $50 through USEF MemberPerks.

“We’re pleased to partner with MDHearingAid to offer our members a valuable discount on their products,” said US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “We encourage members to take advantage of MDHearingAid’s products and at-home services with their USEF MemberPerk.”

“At MDHearingAid, we care deeply about providing high-quality, affordable hearing aids to all Americans,” says Doug Breaker, CEO of MDHearingAid. “We are excited to be partnering with an organization like the United States Equestrian Federation and to further our mission by providing an exclusive discount to its members.”

Learn more at MDHearingAid.com/USEF.

About MDHearingAid

MDHearingAid makes it easy, convenient, and affordable to upgrade your hearing and your life—for thousands less than traditional clinics. With a 45-day risk-free trial, a free online hearing test, and excellent U.S.-based customer support, MDHearingAid delivers high-quality, FDA-registered hearing aids directly to you. Experience the latest hearing technology at the best price without leaving the comfort of your home.