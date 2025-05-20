US Equestrian Hosts Collaborative Two-Day Summit for FEI Discipline Affiliates

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian welcomed FEI discipline leadership to office headquarters in Lexington, Ky., for a two-day summit spanning a range of topics. Presentations and open discussions focused on equestrian sport’s social license to operate, regulations and processes, risk management, coaching development, and other collaborative opportunities to achieve mutually beneficial goals.

“Our two-day affiliate summit provided a platform to engage in positive and proactive dialogue, which is critical in ensuring alignment on key areas and objectives within the sport as we look to the future,” said Bill Moroney, Chief Executive Officer for US Equestrian. “Our affiliates and their members represent a significant portion of the stakeholders who help to shape our industry, and we look forward to continued opportunities to collaborate together.”

6 Key Takeaways from the Summit:

USEF is committed to working with affiliates and other stakeholders leading the development of education and best practices that prioritize horse welfare and the accountability of all USEF and affiliate members, and licensed officials to protect horses. US Equestrian Chief of Sport David O’Connor led a roundtable discussion with affiliates, who shared their learnings and the next steps they are taking to address social license concerns within their respective disciplines. O’Connor also presented a draft of the “USEF Horse Welfare Stoplight Guidelines,” which outlines the difference between horse friendly, non-horse friendly, and unethical treatment of a horse, and training techniques and practices to guide officials and participants about acceptable versus unacceptable behavior. This framework will provide the foundation for an educational campaign centered around horse welfare to be launched this summer.

USEF provides the framework for organized sport, ensuring horses and human athletes are protected, an important benefit to affiliates. Self-regulation is preferable to being regulated by outside entities. USEF has rules and regulations governing the safety and welfare of horses and humans, as well as a hearing process to receive reports, assess and investigate them, and resolve alleged rule violations. When alleged misconduct involves a USEF member or USEF competition, USEF handles the investigative and regulatory functions to resolve the allegations, thereby alleviating the affiliate of the responsibility. USEF General Counsel and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Sonja Keating, Regulations Department Director Emily Pratt, Dispute Resolution Senior Counsel Anne Guillory, and Integrity Unit Investigator John Lathrop reviewed the four-step process USEF follows when an alleged violation is reported. Each report receives an assessment and is ensured a fair process and resolution. As of April 1, a new recorded warning system is now in place on USEF.org to provide additional methods to address incidents occurring at competitions.

Risk management is an increasingly important priority for both USEF and affiliates. USEF offers affiliate partners expert guidance, industry best practices, and resources. USEF can provide affiliates with opportunities to access risk management resources from industry experts. During this meeting, affiliates and USEF discussed current issues and opportunities for solutions to challenges they are facing.

The competition calendar is ever evolving and a key focus of USEF, balancing applications for new competitions, priority date holders, and mileage exemptions to ensure participants and their horses have the best opportunities to compete. Balancing the FEI and national calendars remains a priority, and USEF will continue to manage and forecast competition environment needs to ensure the right balance of events are available and accessible. It is important to also consider the quality and level of competition needed for the different segments of participants, as well as the cadence of preparatory competitions in each discipline, which are key considerations in managing the calendar.

USEF is currently in the process of developing a more structured Coaching Development program. USEF has launched the first phase of its Coaching Developing Program. David O’Connor shared that approximately 27,000 members have signed entry blanks as a coach or trainer, further supporting the need for a coaching-focused program at the national level. The program guides and supports coaches in their effort to be more effective teachers and communicators building on the technical skill-based training and coaching programs already provided by some discipline affiliates. Options for required training modules were discussed such as business practice, horse welfare, athlete safety, and affiliate certification training. The topic generated enthusiastic discussion for the future.