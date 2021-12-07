Dear Parents,

US Equestrian prioritizes athlete safety and aims to create a sport culture where athletes feel safe, supported, and strengthened. To this end, US Equestrian has partnered with the U.S. Center for SafeSport to offer free athlete abuse prevention training customized for parents and minor athletes.

The Parent’s Guide to Misconduct in Sports training video is designed for parents of youth athletes at any age, aimed to educate you on recognizing, responding to, and preventing abuse and misconduct in your child’s setting. Voices and perspectives of experts and advocates offer sound guidance on fostering positive and safe sport experiences for children both in the ring and at home. You will come away equipped with information and tactics to minimize risks of harm to your child.

SafeSport Training for Young Athletes focuses on bullying and hazing prevention, supporting friends who have experienced abuse or misconduct, and recourses for reporting. Parental consent is required for registration. 95% of SafeSport youth course-takers report that they now know what to do if they see or hear about abuse.

In addition to the training courses available, the U.S. Center for SafeSport produces and provides numerous guides to reinforce and illuminate aspects of abuse prevention. You will find many resources available for download throughout the courses. For more details about available training courses for parents and minor athletes click here.

Additionally, a free training tailored for parents to introduce the elements new for the 2022 Minor Athlete Abuse Prevention Policies will be offered by the U.S. Center for SafeSport on December 13, 2021 at 5:00 PM MT. Click here to register.

For more information on the USEF Safe Sport program, click here.