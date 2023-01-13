US Equestrian Focuses on Working Together for Our Future in 2023

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian President Tom O’Mara and CEO Bill Moroney spoke during the General Session presentation to members and staff on January 13th at the US Equestrian Annual Meeting. They looked back at progress made by US Equestrian in 2022 and laid out three priorities for 2023 with the theme of Working Together for Our Future.

“Each year, we take this time to review our progress from the prior year, reassess where we stand, and establish the key goals and strategies for the coming year and beyond,” O’Mara said of the General Session.

Progress Report 2022: Ride United. Grow Together.

US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney and President Tom O’Mara speak during the General Session presentation.

(Devyn Trethewey/US Equestrian)

O’Mara explained how US Equestrian and its stakeholders came together to address three unforeseen challenges in 2022: the EHV-1 outbreak, equine war relief in Ukraine, and reviewing the eventing high-performance program. The EHV-1 outbreak response involved quarantine, biosecurity, and suspension of competition measures to limit the spread of the disease and created better protocols for 2023. The USEF Ukraine Relief Fund provided $150,000 in funds for medical needs and supplies for horses in need in or evacuated from Ukraine. The Eventing Elite Program Task Force made recommendations that led to a new leadership structure and approach.

O’Mara noted that the expanded virtuous circle provided a strategic roadmap. The virtuous circle involves:

Keeping US Equestrian’s house in order,

Refining our product,

Developing new products and benefits,

Winning to inspire,

Telling our story and selling our brand, and

Delivering results.

Moroney stated that keeping US Equestrian’s house in order involved staffing additions and new operational structures. The organization was strengthened with new sport leadership in the form of Chief of Sport David O’Connor and Director of FEI/High-Performance Programs Graeme Thom. Sonja Keating was promoted to Chief Operating Officer & General Counsel and oversees the Competitions, Compliance, Information Technology, Legal, Licensed Officials, Regulations, USEF Safe Sport, and Veterinary departments. “This organizational change will promote closer collaboration between these key functions and will free up time for me as CEO to advance our strategic initiatives and our Business Innovation Group ventures,” said Moroney.

US Equestrian addressed team challenges in the post-COVID-19 work environment by implementing a hybrid work schedule, taking steps to improve staff retention, and addressing gaps in workflow areas.

Safeguarding our sport and our athletes remained an important focus in keeping US Equestrian’s house in order. Minor Athlete Abuse Prevention policies and USEF Safe Sport policies were updated, and the USEF Safe Sport department was expanded. A new anonymous text reporting platform was implemented for easier reporting. Also, a U.S. Center for SafeSport audit was successfully completed and indicated the organization is on the right path.

Moroney elaborates how US Equestrian refined our products and developed new products.

(Matt Turer/US Equestrian)

Moroney said that increased feedback was key to improving governance, competition, and compliance services. Governance enhancements were implemented, ranging from athlete representation on the board of directors to internal policies. US Equestrian received USOPC certification as the national governing body for equestrian sport through 2026. The Go Green Initiative rolled out with automated forms for key processes. Competition Lite licenses went into effect, and innovative approaches were applied to calendar management, resulting in venue improvements and variety. The Compliance department conducted 54 site inspections, covering 620 licensed competitions. US Equestrian received 2364 competition evaluations, and 79% of the evaluations were positive.

US Equestrian refined our products by restructuring fan, subscriber, and competing member benefits and renewals. The free fan accounts offer key benefits including USEF Network live stream access and an easier sign-up process with no promotional codes and auto-renewal. The subscriber membership has full membership benefits, aside from competing, plus on-demand USEF Network content, a print magazine subscription, and other benefits. There was record participation in 2022 with 447,000 fans, subscribers, and members.

In terms of developing new products, US Equestrian successfully launched the USEF Community Outreach Program and its Opportunity Fund. Twenty-three organizations were approved across the country and seven opportunity fund grants, totaling over $60,0000, were distributed as well as $12,000 in Dover Saddlery and SmartPak gift cards. Additional Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Action Plan accomplishments included five Community Conversations webinars and hiring Mikhail Proctor as Director of Membership Development and DEI.

O’Mara recapped the numerous inspiring competition results in 2022. The Adequan® U.S. Para Dressage Team earned three FEI World Championship medals in Herning, Denmark, while the Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team clinched FEI World Championship silver in Pratoni del Vivaro, Italy. These team results, along with The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team’s sixth-place finish at the FEI World Championships, qualified the U.S. for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in dressage, eventing, and para dressage. Jumping withstood challenges in the past year while also building depth and experience across all levels. After a COVID-related hiatus, the Saddle Seat Equitation World Cup returned, and the U.S. team clinched three-gaited team gold and five-gaited team bronze. Youth championships saw U.S. success and continued growth, and participation was strong at national championships.

Moroney showed how US Equestrian used marketing to tell our story and sell our brand. Social media grew to 1.4 million followers and had a huge range of entertaining content with video leading the way. Multiple communication channels kept the community dialogue open with 52 weeks of Equestrian Weekly, five US Equestrian magazine issues, more than 400 press releases, several educational webinars, feedback inboxes, and the Member Services call center. Seven new sponsors came on board for a total of 57 partners and sponsors, and engaging content collaborations took off. Affiliates and breeds were celebrated across our platforms throughout the year, including February daily social media features, USEF Network live streams, and magazine content and coverage.

Results were delivered in 2022 with rider and horse participation exceeding pre-COVID levels. Strong revenue growth saw numbers up from 2021 across the board. Last year had momentum that we can build on in 2023. Membership and followers reached an all-time high, and there was participation growth in recordings and number of competing horses and riders. Outstanding national and international results took place, highlighted by qualifying three of four Olympic and Paralympic sports for Paris 2024. Organizational changes strengthened leadership teams and staff. Members remained active and engaged as we look toward the future.

“Collaboration has been a key theme since I became president two years ago, and this theme will continue as we move ahead,” said O’Mara. “I believe strongly that this is the best and only way forward.”

Working Together for Our Future: 2023 & Beyond

"We believe that, through these initiatives, we will be able to expand the awareness of our sport," said O'Mara.

(Devyn Trethewey/US Equestrian)

O’Mara said that US Equestrian is committed to future growth in 2023, and members and horses remain the first priority. Sport sustainability and human and horse safety will be addressed proactively with continued dialogue, expanded strategic messaging to reinforce core values and regulations, and educating stakeholders and the mainstream media. Safety and welfare will be focused on with a new USEF Veterinary department restructure, additional horse care and biosecurity educational resources, and a USEF Safe Sport parents campaign. US Equestrian will focus on sport planning and development in 2023 with Omaha’s FEI World Cup Finals, U.S. jumping qualifying for Paris 2024, strong performances at the Pan American Games, and a coaching development program. US Equestrian will tell our story better by looking at why US Equestrian matters, expanding the Ride United campaign, continuing USEF: How Does it Work articles, and having road shows and interactive webinars.

The second priority of 2023 is growth. US Equestrian will continue to focus on the vision statement of bringing the joy of horse sports to as many people as possible with the target of 1 million members, subscribers, and fans. We will expand member acquisition with strategies such as a fan acquisition marketing campaign, partner and sponsor fan promotions, and DEI Action Plan outreach.

O’Mara announced the USEF Competition Lite License free trial program for 2023, which provides the opportunity to secure a USEF Competition Lite license for free for two years. It will serve as an investment that allows competitions to experience the benefits of US Equestrian and the framework of organized sport. We are anticipating a grant program to support the recruitment and use of officials through USEF Competition Lite.

The third priority for the new year is expanding and diversifying revenue. US Equestrian will expand on Business Innovation Group (BIG) development work in phases under the media/licensing, technology/data, and education pillars. A new strategic partnership with ClipMyHorse.TV expands our global equestrian sport reach: USEF Network powered by ClipMyHorse.TV. A separate co-branded channel on the ClipMyHorse.TV platform will launch early next week, offering the same USEF Network benefits as before and more. Additionally, our mainstream sports media platform strategy is a second driver to reach new audiences on NBC Sports, ESPN2, and ESPN3.

In 2023, US Equestrian aims to accomplish initiatives associated with the three main priorities of our members and horses, growth, and diversifying revenue. “What will all of this allow us to do? We will be able to expand awareness of our sport and create more opportunities for our affiliates and our members,” said Moroney.

“When we talk about all of these initiatives, as Bill [Moroney] just said, ‘What’s the point of it?’ Growth and opportunities. We believe that, through these initiatives, we will be able to expand the awareness of our sport. But why do that? Growth is not simply for growth’s sake; it is not simply for numbers,” added O’Mara. “To me, those things are necessary to drive opportunity for our existing members and for future members.”

The USEF Annual Meeting General Session will be posted on demand following the completion of the Annual Meeting.