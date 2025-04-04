US Equestrian and The Dutta Corporation Expand Partnership Through 2028

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce an extension of a long-standing partnership with The Dutta Corporation through 2028. As the Official Equine Air Transportation Provider of the U.S. Equestrian Teams, The Dutta Corp. will continue its invaluable support of equine athletes traveling to international competitions. Additionally, The Dutta Corp. remains the official title sponsor of the The Dutta Corp U.S. Dressage Team.

The company will also maintain its role as Title Sponsor of The Dutta Corp. Grand Prix Dressage Ranking List and Intermediate I Dressage Ranking List. The Dutta Corp. will be expanding its partnership with US Equestrian as the new title sponsor of the USEF Eventing National Championship League across U25, Amateur, and Professional CCI3* divisions. This league is designed to increase accessibility and create more opportunities for eventing athletes to pursue national championship titles, regardless of their geographic location. 2025 marks the Championship League’s inaugural year, with the final event hosted at the Morven Park International Horse Trials October 9-12, 2025.

Beginning in 2025, The Dutta Corp. will expand its flight grant program to include all of the U.S. Equestrian Olympic and Paralympic Team disciplines of dressage, eventing, jumping, and para dressage, providing crucial financial support to help offset transportation costs for horses traveling around the world for high-performance competitions.

For decades, The Dutta Corp. has been a trusted partner of US Equestrian, demonstrating unwavering dedication to the success of US equestrian athletes. With a steadfast commitment to horse welfare, the company prioritizes both the mental and physical well-being of the horses it transports. As a leading provider of domestic and international equine air transportation, The Dutta Corp. delivers a seamless, high-quality travel experience, ensuring the upmost safety and comfort for every horse.

In 2024, The Dutta Corp. played a critical role in transporting top U.S. equine athletes to CHIO Aachen, the FEI World Cup Finals, and the Eventing and Para Dressage Teams to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Their expertise and dedication to safe equine travel continue to be instrumental in support of U.S. teams on the global stage.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with The Dutta Corporation,” said Bill Moroney, CEO of US Equestrian. “At US Equestrian, the safety and well-being of our equine athletes during transport is a top priority. The Dutta Corp consistently delivers exceptional service, ensuring every journey is seamless and secure.”

“The Dutta Corp. has always been committed to supporting U.S. equestrian athletes and their equine partners on the world stage,” said Tim Dutta, President and Owner of The Dutta Corp. “We are proud to expand our partnership with USEF through 2028, ensuring that horses travel with the utmost care, safety, and comfort. By growing our sponsorship to include the USEF Eventing National Championship League and expanding our flight grant program to all Olympic and Paralympic disciplines, we are investing in the future success of U.S. equestrian sports and reaffirming our dedication to delivering world-class equine air transportation.”

About The Dutta Corp.

The Dutta Corporation is an international and domestic horse air shipping company founded by J. Tim Dutta that has been expanding rapidly since its inception in 1988. For more than three decades, J. Tim Dutta and The Dutta Corp. team has put the horse first and foremost. With state-of-the-art jet stalls and an expert team of grooms, The Dutta Corp. provides expert horse air transport tailored to serve the horse. The Dutta Corp. has delivered horses from around the world to and from top international competitions including the Olympic Games, Pan American Games, FEI World Cup™ Finals, and is the Official Equine Air Transport of US Equestrian. We Give Horses Wings™



For more information on becoming a USEF sponsor, please contact Layson Griffin at [email protected] or (859) 225-6942.