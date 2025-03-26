US Equestrian Convenes Veterinary Experts to Elevate Performance Horse Care Standards

Ocala, FL - In a remarkable gathering of veterinary professionals, 28 esteemed veterinarians convened on Monday and Tuesday at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala to address critical issues in the sport of equestrian. With a singular focus on horse health and wellbeing, the summit aimed to establish best practices for the care of performance horses. Organized by US Equestrian, the summit was designed to foster collaboration among veterinary professionals dedicated to equine horse care, including experts from the horseracing industry.

Discussion Highlights

During the summit, the attending vets engaged in comprehensive discussions covering various facets of equine health. Key topics included:

Examinations and Preventative health measures

Injury prevention and management

Fitness to Compete

Wearable Technology/Biometrics

Science-Based Treatments v. Anecdotal Evidence-Based Treatments including joint injections, vitamins and minerals, nutrition, homeopathy, and shockwave

Treatment Modalities

Research priorities

Outcome and Future Steps

The collaborative efforts at the summit will culminate in drafting a set of best practices that will enhance the standard of care for performance horses. These guidelines will serve as a blueprint for equestrian practitioners nationwide, ensuring that horse welfare remains at the forefront of the sport.

Dr. Tracy Turner, President of the American Association for Equine Practitioners remarked, "This summit has been instrumental in bringing together the expertise needed to elevate horse care standards. The exchange of knowledge and experiences here is invaluable. We care deeply about these horses we use for sport. Every horse, regardless of discipline, merits the level of care we have outlined here. The wellbeing of the horse should be the deciding factor in all that we do."

Dr. Kent Allen, USEF Veterinary Committee Chairman and FEI Veterinary Delegate, added, “Bringing together veterinary experts from a wide spectrum of expertise and different breeds and disciplines has broadened our perspective on how best to care for horses. Promulgating rules to protect the show horse is not enough. We must also explore whatever science-based methods we can find or create to promote the health and wellbeing of these magnificent animals. We hope by reviewing best practices we can help horses and veterinarians across the nation."

Research Support

If you are interested in supporting the research efforts, please consider making a donation to the Chromatic Fund, a collaborative initiative of the American Association of Equine Practitioners, US Equestrian (USEF), KC Branscomb (breeder of the horse Chromatic), and The Foundation for The Horse. The Chromatic Fund will fund innovative research and education initiatives designed to improve the health and welfare of performance sport horses. For more information go to www.usef.org/donate, and select "The Chromatic Fund" in the dropdown menu.