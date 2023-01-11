US Equestrian Congratulates 2022 Endurance Award Winners

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the top endurance athletes from the 2022 competition season. Cheryl Van Deusen (New Smyrna Beach, Fla.) will receive the Maggy Price Endurance Excellence Award as the top U.S senior endurance rider. Avery Betz-Conway (Kingsland, Ga.) will receive the Brunges Junior/Young Rider Trophy as the top U.S. junior or young rider.

Cheryl Van Deusen and Tru Beau Sardi. ©Becky Pearman Photography

Van Deusen has maintained an exceptional level of success in endurance competition for many years, and 2022 was her sixth consecutive year finishing at the top of the U.S. senior rankings.

In the 2022 season, Van Deusen completed numerous CEI3* rides on several different horses, including the Greenway Gallivant with her own 2007 Arabian mare, Nazeefs Flashy Rose, and January’s Ride in the Low Country and Spring Ride in the Low Country in April with Tru Beau Sardi, her 2013 Arabian gelding. She finished in first place with her 2012 Arabian gelding, JG General, in three CEI3* competitions: Ride in the Low Country, Celebration 2022, and Spring Ride in the Low Country.

Avery Betz-Conway and Djets Mojo. ©Becky Pearman Photography

Avery Betz-Conway started the 2022 season off with a completion in the Greenway Gallivant CEIYJ1* riding RR Soldier, Stephen Rojek’s 2012 Arabian gelding. The pair went on to win the Ride in the Low Country CEIYJ2* and complete the Spring Ride in the Low Country CEIYJ2*.

With Djets Mojo, a 2014 Arabian gelding owned by Christina Betz, Betz-Conway won the Ride in the Low Country 80 km ride and won the CEIYJ1* at JD’s Carolina.

The Maggy Price Endurance Excellence Award is generously sponsored by Gold Medal Farm and Larry and Valerie Kanavy in memory of Maggy Price. Price was the 1992 FEI Endurance World Championship silver medalist and was instrumental in developing international endurance in the U.S. The Brunjes Junior/Young Rider Trophy is awarded in memory of Kathy Brunjes, a successful endurance athlete and active supporter of the junior/young rider program.

Stay Connected

Keep up with U.S. Endurance by following USA Endurance on Facebook and US Equestrian on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.