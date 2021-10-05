Athlete leadership and representation is critical to building and strengthening equestrian sport. US Equestrian encourages qualified athletes to actively participate in the nomination process.

In October, elections will occur for following athlete representative seats to be filled by athletes from the FEI disciplines that meet the necessary eligibility criteria. Service will begin in January, 2022, for the term indicated below.



USEF Board of Directors:

One USOPC AAC Alternate Athlete Representative will be elected for a 3-year term. A position description and eligibility criteria for this seat can be found here in the USEF/USOPC AAC Nominations Call document.

in the USEF/USOPC AAC Nominations Call document. One Athlete Representative will be elected for a 4-year term. A position description and eligibility criteria for this seat can be found here in the Athlete Representative Nominations Call document.

in the Athlete Representative Nominations Call document. One Athlete Representative will be elected for a 2-year term. A position description and eligibility criteria for this seat can be found here in the Athlete Representative Nominations Call document.



Athlete Advisory Committee:

Additionally, eight Athlete Representatives will be elected to serve on the Athlete Advisory Committee (AAC). One athlete from each of the FEI disciplines will be elected to serve a 1-year term beginning in January 2022. A position description and eligibility criteria for this committee can be found here in the AAC Nominations Call document.



Election Process:

Nominations for the athlete representative seats will be accepted directly from athletes wishing to serve. Interested athletes are encouraged to thoroughly review the information in the Nominations Call documents linked above to verify their understanding of the criteria and to ensure their willingness to fulfill the duties and responsibilities of Board and/or committee membership.

Those athletes interested in serving in the role of athlete representative on the Board of Directors or Athlete Advisory Committee can express their interest beginning September 14. Interested athletes must submit a Letter of Interest and current bio/resume/CV to [email protected] no later than 5:00 pm ET on October 5, 2021. Athletes must indicate which role they are interested in serving. Athletes must be current with their SafeSport Training and must successfully complete the background check under the USEF Safe Sport Policy. Any athlete who is currently in compliance with the background check requirement is not required to resubmit for another until the expiration of two years from the initial submission.

After October 5, the Athlete Nominating Committee will place on a ballot for electronic voting no more than two candidates per seat who are eligible under the criteria and who timely submitted their Letter of Interest and current bio/resume/CV.

Voting will commence on October 12 and will close on October 26. All athletes who meet the 10-Year Athlete Representative criteria, found here, will be eligible to cast one vote per seat. The election results will be announced following the close of the election.

For additional information contact Sonja S. Keating, USEF General Counsel, at [email protected] or (859) 225-2045.