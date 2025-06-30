US Equestrian Awards Opportunity Fund Grants to 13 USEF Community Outreach Organizations for Vital Initiatives

US Equestrian is pleased to announce that it has awarded $90,500 in USEF Opportunity Fund grants to 13 USEF Community Outreach Organizations (COO) in the fund’s fourth year through a comprehensive review process.

The 2025 USEF Opportunity Fund grants will support an expansive list of projects that will further the missions of these high-impact organizations. Examples of the initiatives that were selected for funding include increasing resources to expand participation, purchasing safety equipment, and investing in important infrastructure improvements. This support is vital to these organizations and their life-changing work with people and horses. Grantees are listed below in alphabetical order:

These grants were made possible by the generous contributions of members, partners, competition organizers, and the USEF Board of Directors.

“I encourage everyone to consider joining our efforts by contributing to this program and the great work these organizations are doing to bring horses and people together to grow and become stronger. You can help increase access to the power of horses by making a donation and showing your support today,” stated Tom O’Mara, US Equestrian Board President.

How You Can Make a Difference

The USEF Opportunity Fund

The USEF Opportunity Fund aims to extend the reach and impact of these outstanding organizations to improve access to the power of horses and to bring the joy of horse sports to as many people as possible. One hundred percent of funds raised for the Opportunity Fund are dedicated to supporting the USEF Community Outreach Program and its forty recognized USEF Community Outreach Organizations.