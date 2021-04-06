US Equestrian and Ariat International Announce Continued Partnership

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce Ariat International has renewed its partnership as the official Footwear and Apparel Partner of the United States Equestrian Team and USEF, a status the brand has held since 2018.

The California-based company will continue to outfit top equestrian athletes when they represent the U.S. in team competition. Additionally, fans can show their U.S. Equestrian Team pride and enjoy Ariat’s high quality riding apparel with exclusive merchandise available through ShopUSEF.org.

“We greatly admire USEF's pursuit of equestrian excellence and are honored to continue our partnership as the official footwear and apparel sponsor of the United States Equestrian Team," said Susan Alcala, vice president, partnership marketing, Ariat International, Inc. "Ariat's commitment to innovation is inspired by the incredible talent and competitive spirit of US Equestrian, and our partnership with USEF provides a rich opportunity to develop new and exciting cutting edge performance technologies with top U.S. athletes."

“Ariat has been a longtime partner of US Equestrian and a favorite of our members,” said Bill Moroney, CEO of US Equestrian. “We’re pleased to have their continued support in 2021 for our team athletes, and encourage our members to take advantage of Ariat’s range of USEF-branded products.”

About Ariat International, Inc.

Ariat was founded in 1993 to reimagine the boot for the modern rider. Our pursuit of functional innovation has raised the bar for performance, fit, and craftsmanship all in service to Ariat’s global community of world-class athletes, Olympians, and people like you. Our products are designed to outperform in the most demanding environments. Ariat is now one of the top western, equestrian, outdoor, and work brands in the world. The company takes its name from Secretariat, the greatest racehorse of all time. https://www.ariat.com/