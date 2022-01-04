US Equestrian Announces Virtual Sessions Ahead of the 2022 USEF Annual Meeting

Lexington, Ky. – The 2022 USEF Annual Meeting is set to take place January 13-15 in Naples, Fla. In addition to the in-person meetings being held in Naples, USEF is pleased to offer members the opportunity to join several informational sessions which will be held virtually via Zoom during the week of the Annual Meeting. These webinars will introduce attendees to some of the diverse breeds and disciplines that are part of the USEF community.

Attendance to these webinars is free, but registration is required.

Friesian Health and Wellness

The Friesian webinar will delve into the care and importance of the health and wellness of the Friesian breed. We will also be giving a brief description of the Friesian breed and affiliate, the International Friesian Show Horse Association.

Monday, January 10 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Partnership Between the American Connemara Pony Society and the USEF

This webinar will illustrate the benefits of the relationship between ACPS and USEF. We will include details regarding the Connemara Rules Committee, the USEF HOTY award program, the Connemara judge’s clinic, and awards programs.

Monday, January 10 at 4:00 p.m. ET

Exploring the World of Carriage Pleasure Driving

The Carriage Pleasure Driving webinar will explore the reasons why to join the world of Carriage Pleasure Driving, along with how to become involved with the discipline through both hosting classes as well as exhibiting in them. The webinar will also describe the workings of the CPD Rules Committee and its plans for the future.

Tuesday, January 11 at 3:00 p.m. ET

A History of the Shetland Pony Breed and Overview of the Benefits of the American Shetland Pony Club

During this webinar we will spotlight the rich history of the Shetland breed, explore the diverse types of Shetlands to compliment numerous functions, from driving to in-hand and riding, and delve into the various benefits of the Shetland affiliate, the American Shetland Pony Club.

Tuesday, January 11 at 4:00 p.m. ET

A Guide to the 2023 Hunter/Jumper Competition Structure Presented by the USEF Competition Task Force

Join members of the USEF Competition Task Force, led by Tom O’Mara and Bill Moroney, for an interactive webinar and presentation of how the recently approved rule changes will be affecting the Hunter/Jumper competition structure beginning with the 2023 competition year. Find out how these changes will increase opportunity, provide meaningful recognition for athletes at all levels, and simplify the sport. Questions may be submitted prior to the webinar via the registration form or live during the event using the Q&A feature.

Tuesday, January 11 at 5:30 p.m. ET

See the full schedule of in-person events and learn more at USEF.org/annual-meeting. Watch the USEF General Session live January 14 on USEF Network.

