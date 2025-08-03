US Equestrian Announces Vaulting Athletes Selected to Short List for 2025 FEI Vaulting World Championships for Juniors and Young Vaulters

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to recognize the vaulting athletes named to the short list for the 2025 FEI Vaulting World Championships for Juniors and Young Vaulters to be held in Stadl Paura, Austria, from July 30 – August 3, 2025. The U.S. Vaulting Team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Emma Seely.

The following athletes have been named to the U.S. Vaulting Team short list and are listed in alphabetical order.

Junior Females

Harriet Bartell (Monroe, Ga.)

Sophia Jacobson (Los Gatos, Calif.)

Elizabeth Martineau (Rock Hill, N.C.)

Tallulah McDevitt (Chapel Hill, N.C.)

Maria McLean (Cedar Springs, Mich.)

Danica Rinard (Fort Lupton, Colo.)

Matilda Rinard (Fort Lupton, Colo.)

Tarah Taylor (Visalia, Calif.)

Hannah Wildermuth (Pottsville, Penn.)

Emi Yang (Los Altos Hills, Calif.)

Junior Males

Joshua Kinsey (Benton, Penn.)

Larry Markegard (Half Moon Bay, Calif.)

Donald Walker (Saratoga Springs, Utah)

Young Vaulter Females

Lilly Belinski (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Melanie Ford (Fort Collins, Colo.)

Kylynn Ghafouri (Murrieta, Calif.)

Lillian Kuhl (Dever, Colo.)

Naomi Morgenthaler (Menlo Park, Calif.)

Jacey Muir (Payson, Utah)

Abbey Sommerville (Mukilteo, Wash.)

Sophia Walters (Carnation, Wash.)

Junior Pas de Deux

Audrey Garrahan (Boulder Creek, Calif.) and Yumiko Idehara (San Jose, Calif.)

Miriam Griffiths (Elk Ridge, Utah) and Mikell Stoddard (Eagle Mountain, Utah)

Morgan Haun (Nunn, Colo.) and Avery Mundell (Parker, Colo.)

Matilda Rinard (Fort Lupton, Colo.) and Danica Rinard (Fort Lupton, Colo.)

Emmalyn Rotter (Redwood City, Calif.) and Evalyn Rotter (Redwood City, Calif.)

Hannah Wildermuth (Pottsville, Penn.) and Harriet Bartell (Monroe, Ga.)

Junior Squad

Pacific Coast Vaulters (Calif.)

Oak Hills (Utah)

Rocky Mountain (Colo.)

Woodside Vaulters (Calif.)

Stay Connected

Follow USA Vaulting on Facebook and US Equestrian on Facebook, ?X,? ?HYPERLINK "https://www.instagram.com/USequestrian/"Instagram, and TikTok. Use #USAVaulting.and TikTok. Use #USAVaulting.

The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.