US Equestrian Announces USET Foundation and Land Rover Eventing Grant Recipients for 2021

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian and the United States Equestrian Team (USET) Foundation are pleased to announce the eventing athletes who have been selected to receive grants to assist in their travel to compete in the CHIO Aachen CCIO4*-S in Aachen, Germany, Sept. 15-19, 2021, and the FEI Eventing Nations Cup™ The Netherlands CCIO4*-L at Military Boekelo in Enschede, the Netherlands from October 7-10, 2021.



USET Foundation Jacqueline B. Mars International Competition & Training Grants

The USET Jacqueline B. Mars International Competition & Training Grant is awarded annually to up to two eventing athletes who have not represented the U.S. as part of an Olympics, Pan American, or World Equestrian Games team and have been identified as having the potential to represent the United States in future international competitions.

The following horse/rider combinations have been named recipients of the 2021 USET Foundation Jacqueline B. Mars International Competition & Training Grants:

Sydney Elliott (Bossier City, La.) and QC Diamantaire , a 2010 Oldenburg gelding owned by Carol Stephens

(Bossier City, La.) and , a 2010 Oldenburg gelding owned by Carol Stephens Ariel Grald (Southern Pines, N.C.) and Leamore Master Plan, a 2009 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Annie Eldridge

Elliott and Grald will both compete at the CHIO Aachen CCIO4*-S.



USET Foundation Karen E. Stives Endowment Fund Grants

The Karen E. Stives Endowment Grant supports athlete/horse combinations already competing at 4*/5* level with the perceived potential to achieve Elite level by providing financial assistance for a competition and preparatory training opportunity.



The following horse/rider combinations have been named recipients of the 2021 USET Foundation Karen E. Stives Endowment Fund Grants:

Tamie Smith (Murrieta, Calif.) and Mai Baum , a 2006 German Sport Horse gelding owned by Alexandra Ahearn, Ellen Ahearn, and Eric Markell

(Murrieta, Calif.) and , a 2006 German Sport Horse gelding owned by Alexandra Ahearn, Ellen Ahearn, and Eric Markell Tamie Smith (Murrieta, Calif.) and Danito , a 2009 Hanoverian gelding owned by Ruth Bley

(Murrieta, Calif.) and , a 2009 Hanoverian gelding owned by Ruth Bley Jennie Brannigan (West Grove, Pa.) and FE Lifestyle , a 2010 Warmblood gelding owned by Nina and Timothy Gardner

(West Grove, Pa.) and , a 2010 Warmblood gelding owned by Nina and Timothy Gardner Matt Flynn (Ocala, Fla.) and Wizzerd , a 2009 KWPN gelding owned by A. Patrick Flynn, Kathleen Flynn, and Merry Go Round Farm

(Ocala, Fla.) and , a 2009 KWPN gelding owned by A. Patrick Flynn, Kathleen Flynn, and Merry Go Round Farm Sydney Elliott (Bossier City, La.) and QC Diamantaire, a 2010 Oldenburg gelding owned by Carol Stephens (partial grant)

Smith and Mai Baum will compete at CHIO Aachen. The remaining combinations will compete at the FEI Eventing Nations Cup™ The Netherlands CCIO4*-L.



Land Rover/USEF International Competition Grant

Land Rover/USEF Competition Grant recipients are selected by Chef d’Equipe Erik Duvander and his Performance Advisory Team of Leslie Law, Derek di Grazia, Ian Stark, Karen O’Connor, and Bobby Costello.



The following horse/rider combination has been named a recipient of a Land Rover/USEF International Competition Grant:

Will Coleman (Gordonsville, Va.) and Off The Record, a 2009 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by the Off The Record Syndicate

Coleman will compete at the CHIO Aachen CCIO4*-S.



About the United States Equestrian Team Foundation

