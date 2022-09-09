US Equestrian Announces U.S. Young Rider Team and U.S. Junior Team for FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ Youth Final

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian will send two teams to represent the U.S. at the 2022 FEI Jumping Nations Cup Youth Final in Kronenberg, the Netherlands, from September 20-25, 2022, with five combinations set to compete for the U.S. Young Rider Team and five for the U.S. Junior Team. Both teams will contest a two-round Nations Cup-style class, offering valuable team experience in a championship-like environment, and will be led by Chef d’Equipe Anne Kursinski.



The following combinations have been named to the U.S. Young Rider Team and are listed in alphabetical order.



Alex Alston (Gahanna, Ohio)

Charlise Casas (Kenilworth, Ill.)

Elena Haas (Oakland, Calif.)

Zayna Rizvi (Wellington, Fla.)

Audrey Schulze (Saddle River, N.J.)



The following combinations have been named to the U.S. Junior Team and are listed in alphabetical order.



Elisa Broz (Freedom, Calif.)

Alexa Leong (Sacramento, Calif.)

Caroline Mawhinney (Wellington, Fla.)

Hailey Royce (Wellington, Fla.)

Della White (Newport Beach, Calif.)



Schedule



