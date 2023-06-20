Search
US Equestrian Announces U.S. Vaulting Athletes for CHIO Aachen World Equestrian Festival CVIO4*

by US Equestrian Communications Department | Jun 20, 2023, 11:00 AM EST

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the five vaulting athletes representing the U.S. at the CHIO Aachen World Equestrian Festival hosted in Aachen, Germany, from June 23-July 2, 2023.

The following athletes are representing the U.S. and are listed in alphabetical order per event.

Individual Female:

Kimberly Palmer (Half Moon Bay, Calif.)

Ana Schult (Longmont, Colo.)

Individual Male:

Daniel Janes (Stanwood, Wash.)

Pas de Deux:

Persephone Brown (Brighton, Colo.) and Danica Rinard (Fort Lupton, Colo.)

Vaulting competition at the CHIO Aachen World Equestrian Festival will begin on Friday, June 23, and continue through Sunday, June 25.

Event website | Schedule | Start orders & results

