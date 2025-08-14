US Equestrian Announces U.S. Jumping Team for FEI Jumping Nations Cup Spruce Meadows CSIO5*

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes selected to represent the U.S. Jumping Team at the FEI Jumping Nations Cup Spruce Meadows CSIO5* hosted as part of the ‘Masters Tournament’ at Spruce Meadows in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The competition will take place from September 2-7, 2025. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland and Team Leader Lizzy Chesson.



The following athletes have been selected to represent the U.S. Jumping Team and are listed in alphabetical order.

Elena Haas (Oakland, Calif)

Lillie Keenan (New York, N.Y.)

Laura Kraut (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.)

Aaron Vale (Williston, Fla.)

Competition Information

The ‘Masters Tournament’ will begin on Wednesday, September 2, at legendary Spruce Meadows venue. The BMO Jumping Nations Cup CSIO5* will start at 11:00 a.m. MT/1:00 p.m. ET on Friday, September 5. The week will conclude with the CPKC International Grand Prix presented by Rolex on Sunday, September 7, at 11:00 a.m. MT/3:00 p.m. ET.



The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.