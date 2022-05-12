US Equestrian Announces U.S. Jumping Team for FEI Jumping Nations Cup Lisbon CSIO3* & FEI Jumping Nations Cup Madrid CSIO3*

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes selected to represent the U.S. Jumping Team for FEI Jumping Nations Cup Lisbon CSIO3* in Lisbon, Portugal from May 26-29 and FEI Jumping Nations Cup Madrid CSIO3* in Madrid, Spain, from June 3-5. The Nations Cup competition in Lisbon is scheduled to take place on Friday, May 27, at 6:00 p.m. GMT+1. The Nations Cup competition in Madrid is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 4, at 5:00 p.m. GMT+2.

The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Anne Kursinski at both competitions. The aim of these teams is to offer a competitive team experience for athlete/horse combinations that have a consistent record of jumping 1.50m or above with four (4) faults or less within the past six (6) months in order to effectively prepare them for CSIO5* level.

The following athletes are listed in alphabetical order and will represent the U.S. Jumping Team.



Rebecca Conway (Wellington, Fla.)

Daisy Farish (Versailles, Ky.)

Charlotte Jacobs (East Aurora, N.Y.)

Alex Matz (Coatesville, Pa.)

Julie Welles (Wellington, Fla.)



Learn more about the FEI Jumping Nations Cup Lisbon CSIO3* at csiolisboa.com and the FEI Jumping Nations Cup Madrid CSIO3* at oxersport.com.

The USEF International High Performance Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, USOPC, and USEF sponsors and members.