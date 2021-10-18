US Equestrian Announces U.S. Jumping Team for FEI Jumping Nations Cup Vejer de la Frontera CSIO3* & FEI Jumping Nations Cup Vilamoura CSIO3*

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes selected to represent the U.S. Jumping Team at the FEI Jumping Nations Cup Vejer de la Frontera CSIO3* in Vejer de la Frontera, Spain from October 28-31, 2021, and FEI Jumping Nations Cup Vilamoura CSIO3* in Vilamoura, Portugal, from November 17-21, 2021. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Anne Kursinski at both competitions.



The following athletes have been named to the U.S. Jumping Team and are listed in alphabetical order.

Carly Anthony (Wellington, Fla.)

Heather Caristo-Williams (Saugerties, N.Y.)

Olivia Chowdry (Denver, Colo.)

Maria Costa (Wellington, Fla.)

Hilary McNerney (Wellington, Fla.)



To learn more about the FEI Jumping Nations Cup Vejer de la Frontera CSIO3*, please visit www.sunshinetour.net, and to learn more about the FEI Jumping Nations Cup Vilamoura CSIO3*, please visit www.vilamouraequestriancentre.com.



