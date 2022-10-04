US Equestrian Announces U.S. Jumping Team for 2022 FEI Jumping Nations Cup CSIO3* Competitions at Vejer de la Frontera and Vilamoura

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes selected to represent the U.S. Jumping Team at the FEI Jumping Nations Cup Vejer de la Frontera CSIO3* in Vejer de la Frontera, Spain, from October 27-30, 2022, and FEI Jumping Nations Cup Vilamoura CSIO3* in Vilamoura, Portugal, from November 17-20, 2022. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Anne Kursinski at both competitions. The aim with these teams is to offer a competitive team experience for athlete/horse combinations that have a consistent record of jumping 1.50m and above with four faults or fewer in order to effectively prepare them for CSIO5* level.

The following athletes have been named to the U.S. Jumping Team and are listed in alphabetical order.

Kelly Arani (Wellington, Fla.)

Cathleen Driscoll (Elk Mills, Md.)

Mimi Gochman (New York, N.Y.)

Grant Seger (Aiken, S.C.)

Mavis Spencer (Santa Monica, Calif.)

To learn more about the FEI Jumping Nations Cup Vejer de la Frontera CSIO3*, please visit www.sunshinetour.net, and to learn more about the FEI Jumping Nations Cup Vilamoura CSIO3*, please visit www.vilamouraequestriancentre.com.

