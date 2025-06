Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes and horse combinations selected to compete on the U.S. Endurance Team and individually at the 2025 FEI Pan American Endurance Championships. Both Pan Am Championships will take place July 18, 2025, at Haras Albar, in Campinas, São Paulo, Brazil.

The following athletes and horse combinations have been selected to compete on the Senior U.S. Endurance Team are listed in alphabetical order:

Heather Davis (The Plains, Va.) and HM Kaiser Tesla , a 2016 Anglo-Arabian gelding owned by Haras Paso Manzanero Alternate: Ring of Fire CA , her own 2010 Arabian gelding

(The Plains, Va.) and , a 2016 Anglo-Arabian gelding owned by Haras Paso Manzanero Thomas Rajala (Hillsborough, N.C.) and Valente Heb , a 2009 Arabian gelding owned by Fernando De Mello Mattos Haaland

(Hillsborough, N.C.) and , a 2009 Arabian gelding owned by Fernando De Mello Mattos Haaland Meg Sleeper (Frenchtown, N.J.) and RG Kares , a 2015 Arabian mare owned by Marcelo Ulsenheimer

(Frenchtown, N.J.) and , a 2015 Arabian mare owned by Marcelo Ulsenheimer Cheryl van Deusen (New Smyrna Beach, Fla.) and Alcazar Richarson , a 2013 Anglo-Arabian gelding owned by Yvette Vinton Alternate: Madjule , a 2015 Arabian mare owned by Jose Ortega

(New Smyrna Beach, Fla.) and , a 2013 Anglo-Arabian gelding owned by Yvette Vinton Nicole Wertz (Auburn, Calif.) and Little Sammy SV, her own 2015 Arabian gelding

The following athletes and horse combinations have been selected to compete as individuals in the FEI Endurance Pan American Young Riders & Juniors Championship and are listed in alphabetical order:

Avery Betz-Conway (Kingsland, Ga.) and Zendaya Rach , a 2017 Arabian mare owned by Rach Stud Agropecuaria LTDA

(Kingsland, Ga.) and , a 2017 Arabian mare owned by Rach Stud Agropecuaria LTDA Uma Kraskin (Deland, Fla.) and Maggies Nchanted Pipi, a 2011 Arabian mare owned Evelyn Baig

Competition Information:

The 2025 FEI Endurance Pan American Championships at Haras Albar begins with the opening ceremony taking place at 4:30 pm/GMT-3 on July 16. Competition for both Senior and Young Riders will begin with pre-ride horse inspections at 10:00 am/GMT-3 on July 17 and conclude with Prize Giving and Closing Ceremony at 8:00 pm/GMT-3 on July 18.



