US Equestrian Announces Updates to USA Dressage Pathway Programs

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce updated program member lists to the USA Dressage Pathway Program, encompassing the USA Dressage Elite, Pre-Elite, Development, Emerging Young Horse and Youth programs for dressage athletes in the United States. These program lists are established based on competition results within the past 12 months and are supported by Christine Traurig, USEF Dressage Chef d’Equipe, Development and Young Horse Coach, and George Williams, USEF High Performance Pathway Development Advisor and Youth Coach.



"USA Dressage is in a period of rebuilding following the retirement of many of our successful and seasoned Grand Prix horses in recent years and there are many exciting combinations for the future within the base of our pathway programs. We felt, collectively, our program requirements needed strengthening to ensure we remain focused on the goal to be competitive internationally,” said Laura Roberts, USEF Managing Director of Dressage. “I look forward to working with our coaching staff and the combinations named to our USEF Dressage Pathway Programs, as well as our Observation List, to foster their talent and watch them progress over the coming months.”



Effective December 1, 2024, the U.S. Dressage Program began enhancing transparency and accountability across its Dressage Pathway Programs, with the initiative to include a stronger focus on current competition results. The up-to-date criteria are available on the USEF website. Additional coaching staff will be announced in the coming weeks.



In conjunction with the Dressage Pathway Programs, USEF has established the USEF Dressage Pathway Program Observation List. This list is designed to identify rider-horse combinations with the potential to advance to the Pre-Elite or Elite Programs or to achieve podium finishes at the upcoming FEI World Championships or Olympic Games, or international championship level.



The Observation List is a valuable tool for the USEF Dressage Coaching Staff, Human (HSSM), and Equine (ESSM) Sport Science Medicine Staff, as well as the USEF Dressage Department Staff, as it allows the program to maintain communication with combinations who have not yet met the objective criteria for the Dressage Pathway Programs, but are on the verge of doing so. The criteria for the Observation List can be found here. Please note that the Observation List is not published on the USEF website.



So far this year, USEF has hosted six training opportunities on both the East and West coasts in Wellington, Fla., Woodside, Calif., and Del Mar, Calif. The next session will expand outside of the coastal regions in Evergreen, Colo., on June 28-29, featuring clinician Shelly Francis. An additional session will be hosted in Lexington, Ky., on October 11-12, with the clinician to be announced. The final session of the year will be held in Gladstone, N.J., from October 18-19, led by clinician and U.S. Dressage Team member, Marcus Orlob.



The USEF Dressage Pathway Programs are made possible in part through the generosity of Akiko Yamazaki and Four Winds Farm, whose support is instrumental in fostering the development of dressage talent in the United States. USEF will host a pathway program training & evaluation session for program members across all levels in Woodside, CA July 18-19 at Akiko’s Four Winds Farm.



Program members will have an opportunity to work with Christine Traurig and should apply through the USEF Athlete Dashboard. Space permitting, invitations may be extended to combinations who are not yet named on a program list.



Stay Connected

Keep up with U.S. Dressage by following USA Dressage on Facebook and Instagram, and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. Use #USADressage.