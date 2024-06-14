US Equestrian Announces Updates to U.S. Dressage Team Short List for Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Lexington, Ky. - U.S. Dressage has updated the Paris 2024 Olympic Short List to include an additional combination following recent results in Europe. The U.S. Olympic Dressage Team will be announced no later than June 25, 2024, and will include three combinations and a traveling reserve.



The following combination has been added to the U.S. Dressage Team Short List for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Ashley Holzer (Wellington, Fla.) and Hansel, a 2013 KWPN gelding (Don Olymbrio x Metall) owned by P.J. Rizvi and cared for by Cormac Kenny



Athletes and horses must compete in a minimum of two CDIs between May 8 - June 25, 2024, and must compete in at least one of the following Observation Events: Le Mans CDI4*, Hagen CDI3*, and Rotterdam CDIO5*.



The complete U.S. Dressage Team Short List for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games includes the following combinations:

Katherine Bateson-Chandler (Wellington, Fla.) and Haute Couture, a 2012 Dutch Warmblood (Connaisseur x Destiney) mare owned by Jennifer Huber and Katherine Bateson-Chandler and cared for by Alex Garrett

Anna Buffini (Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.) and Fiontini, her own 2010 Danish Warmblood (Fassbinder x Rapitala) mare and cared for by Michael Martinez

Adrienne Lyle (Wellington, Fla.) and Helix, a 2012 Dutch Warmblood (Apache X Zeester T) gelding owned by Zen Elite Equestrian Center; and Lars van de Hoenderheide, a 2011 Belgian Warmblood (Negro x Taaika) gelding owned by Zen Elite Equestrian Center and cared for by Marina Lemay

Anna Marek (Dunnellon, Fla.) and Fire Fly, a 2010 KWPN (Briar Junior x Arieka) gelding owned by Janet Simile and cared for by Katherine Esterline and Carrie Short

Marcus Orlob (Loxahatchee, Fla.) and Jane, a 2014 Dutch Warmblood (Desperado x Zandra) mare owned and cared for by Alice Tarjan

Endel Ots (Wellington, Fla.) and Zen Elite’s Bohemian, a 2010 Westphalian (Bordeaux x Sunshine) gelding owned by Zen Elite Equestrian Center and cared for by Caroline Hoerdum

Steffen Peters (San Diego, Calif.) and Suppenkasper, a 2008 KWPN (Spielberg x Upanoeska) gelding owned by Four Winds Farm and Akiko Yamazaki and cared for by Eddie Garcia



Final team selection will be announced by June 25, 2024. All nominations to the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team are subject to approval by the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee.



The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.