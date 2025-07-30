Search
US Equestrian Announces Updates to 2025 USEF Eventing High Performance Program Lists

by US Equestrian Communications Dept. | Jul 30, 2025, 1:30 PM

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce updates to the 2025 USEF Eventing Pathway Program Lists.

Eventing Elite Program: 
The following athlete-and-horse combinations, listed in alphabetical order, have been added to the Eventing Elite Program List.
 

  • Will Coleman (Ocala, Fla.) & Chin Tonic HS, a 2012 Holsteiner gelding (Chim Champ x Quinar Z) owned by Hyperion Stud LLC
  • Boyd Martin (Cochranville, Pa.) & Commando 3, a 2013 Holsteiner gelding (Connor 48 x Amigo XX) owned by Yankee Creek Ranch LLC

 

Eventing Pre-Elite Program: 
The following athlete-and-horse combinations, listed in alphabetical order, have been added to the Eventing Pre-Elite Program List.
 

  • Phillip Dutton (West Grove, Pa.) & Denim, a 2015 Holsteiner gelding (Dinken x Ibisco) owned by Ann Jones, Ann Lapides, Caroline Moran, and Neill Sites
  • Phillip Dutton (West Grove, Pa.) & Possante, a 2013 KWPN gelding (Namelus R x Otangelo) owned by The Possante Group
  • Caroline Pamukcu (Springtown, Pa.) & HSH Blake, a 2015 Irish Sport Horse gelding (Tolan R x Kannan) owned by Mollie Hoff, Sherrie Martin, Caroline Pamukcu, and Deniz Pamukcu
  • Boyd Martin (Cochranville, Pa.) & Luke 140, a 2011 Holsteiner gelding (Landos x Limbus) owned by the Luke 140 Syndicate


Membership is reviewed twice annually for the Eventing Elite and Pre-Elite Program Lists. For more information about the Pre-Elite and Elite Programs, as well as eligibility criteria, click here.  

If you have any questions about the 2025 Elite and Pre-Elite Programs, please contact Christina Vaughn, Director, Eventing Elite Program, at [email protected].

