US Equestrian Announces Tryon International Equestrian Center as Host of the USEF CCI4*-L Eventing National Championships for 2021 and 2022

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce that the USEF CCI4*-L Eventing National Championship will return to the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, N.C., in 2021 and 2022. The National Championship will be held in conjunction with the Tryon International Three-Day Event.

Taylor Pence/US Equestrian

The USEF CCI4*-L Eventing National Championship was held at TIEC for the first time in 2020, and competitors had high praise for the facilities at the venue and the staff’s dedication to producing a world-class event. Tryon’s White Oak cross-country course was created for the 2018 FEI World Equestrian Games™ and is known for its scenic rolling terrain in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains.



“We are very excited to host the Tryon International Three-Day Event CCI4*-L again this November,” said Sharon Decker, President of Tryon of Tryon Equestrian Properties, Carolinas Operations. “Our 2020 event was extraordinary, and with spectators welcomed this year, we will have the chance once again to showcase the highest levels of this sport on what many of our riders have declared one of the best cross-country courses in the world. We cannot wait!”



The 2021 Tryon International Three-Day Event is set to take place November 10-14. The event will host CCI1*-L, CCI2*-L, CCI3*-L, and CCI4*-S divisions in addition to the CCI4*-L. Additionally, the East Coast Final for the inaugural Adequan® USEF Eventing Youth Team Challenge will be held in conjunction with the event, making for an exciting week of late-season eventing.



For more information, visit tryon.com/eventing.



Follow US Equestrian

Stay up to date on USEF Eventing by following USA Eventing on Facebook and Instagram. Follow US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. Use #USAEventing.