US Equestrian Announces SmartPak as Title Sponsor of USEF Horse of the Year Awards

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce that SmartPak will continue its support as an Official Partner. Additionally, beginning in 2021, SmartPak is the Title Sponsor of the USEF Horse of the Year Awards Program, one of the oldest nationally recognized multi-breed awards programs in the country.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with US Equestrian and become the official title sponsor of the Horse of the Year Program,” said Carma Caughlan, SmartPak’s Vice President of Consumer Marketing. “Our mission at SmartPak is to power the passion of both equine athletes and riders from the show ring to the trails. For those in contention for a Horse of the Year award, it’s an incredible honor and recognition that we’re excited to be a part of. We’re here to support all US Equestrian members for their horse care needs.”

In addition to its sponsorship of the USEF Horse of the Year Awards, US Equestrian members save 5% at SmartPak thanks to a continued MemberPerk.

“SmartPak has been a longtime partner of US Equestrian, and we appreciate that all of our members benefit from their MemberPerk discount,” said US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “We’re so pleased to have them expand their support through sponsorship of our Horse of the Year Awards Program.”

About SmartPak

