US Equestrian Announces Schedule for 2025 Horse Safety and Welfare Town Halls

Lexington, Ky. - Following a successful first edition in early June, US Equestrian is releasing the dates and locations of future town hall events focusing on equine safety and welfare. These discussions are designed to facilitate conversation between the Federation and participants across breeds and sports as US Equestrian considers how it can better support the well-being of our equine partners.

These town halls are open to all and will include USEF staff panelists, as well as affiliate organization representatives when possible.

You can learn more about the first welfare town hall, which took place June 11 at the Split Rock Hunter Jumper Classic II at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Ky., by clicking here.

The summer/fall schedule is available here and will be updated throughout the year.

USEF and show management will provide further details on specific dates, times, and locations within each show facility as they are finalized. An online town hall will also take place prior to the end of the year for those who cannot attend one of our in-person events. You can also send your thoughts about the current state of welfare in horse sport, or any potential solutions to improve the sport for horses to [email protected].