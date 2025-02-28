US Equestrian Announces Robert Ridland to Continue as U.S. Jumping Team Chef d’Equipe and Technical Advisor Through 2028

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce Robert Ridland will continue in the role of U.S. Jumping Team Chef d’Equipe and Technical Advisor through 2028.



“During my time with the U.S. Jumping program, our teams and combinations have produced tremendous results at Championships and it’s important we keep the momentum moving forward into this next quad,” said Ridland. “I’m very proud of the development and growth we’ve seen in our programs and am committed to continuing that success over the next four years as we head into the home 2028 Olympic Games.”



The post Paris review process looked at all aspects of the programs, including the role of the Chef d’Equipe and Technical Advisor. This process included participation of U.S. Jumping Team athletes with a broad range of team experience, as well as program staff, and key stakeholders. Ridland will continue to work alongside Managing Director of Jumping, Lizzy Chesson, and together they will oversee the management and advisement of the team programs, performance, and strategy.



“We’re pleased with the outcome and appreciate the feedback and collaboration of the athletes and individuals who engaged with us through this process,” said Bill Moroney, Chief Executive Officer of US Equestrian. “We look forward to supporting Robert Ridland and the team in their initiative of continuing to produce sustained success across the pathways in this next quadrennial."



Ridland’s focus will be on delivering success at key events throughout the quad including the 2026 World Championships, 2027 Pan American Games, and the 2028 Olympics Games in Los Angeles, as well as continuing to identify and introduce new athlete combinations at the CSIO5* level.



Under Ridland and Chesson’s tenure the team has produced top international championship results including three team Olympic silver medals (2016, 2020, 2024), two bronze team medals and a team gold at the Pan American Games (2015, 2019, 2023), as well as team bronze and a team gold at the FEI Jumping World Championships (2014, 2018), alongside numerous Nations Cup podium finishes.