US Equestrian Announces a Renewed Partnership with Dalman Jump Co. as the Official Jump Company

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce a renewed partnership with Dalman Jump Co., the Official Jump Company of US Equestrian.

Established in 2012, Dalman Jump Co. has grown to become the largest jump company in the United States, building custom jumps that have been seen in arenas around the country, from some of the nation’s most prestigious competitions to home schooling arenas. Dalman Jump Co. truly builds jumps for all, from pony hunters to the grand prix ring and everything in between.

“We’re excited to continue our collaboration with Dalman Jump Co. as the Official Jump Company of US Equestrian,” says USEF CEO Bill Moroney. “Dalman’s high-quality products make every course a unique and memorable experience for competitors. We’re pleased to resume this partnership and bring more competition organizers to the world-class products and services that Dalman offers.”

In addition to custom theme and sponsor jumps, Dalman Jump Co. offers a large inventory of in-stock jumps, course rentals for horse shows, and seasonal rentals for home; jump accessories such as jump wagons, cavaletti, liverpools and water jumps; and restoration services. Find out more at dalmanjumpco.com.

About Dalman Jump Co.

Dalman Jump Co. is proud to be the Official Jump Company of US Equestrian. Led by the imaginative and inventive mind of Javan Dalman, at Dalman Jump Co., if you can dream it, we can build it. Our products are proudly made in the USA, manufactured in-house with the highest quality materials, and shipped worldwide. From the horse show to the home barn and any jumping discipline, Dalman Jump Co. designs and builds jumps for everyone. Visit DalmanJumpCo.com to start your dream jump or reserve a seasonal course rental.

For more information on becoming a USEF sponsor, please contact Layson Griffin at [email protected] or (859) 225-6942.