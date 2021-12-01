US Equestrian Announces Publication of the 2022 USEF Eventing Dressage Tests

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian has announced the publication of the new 2022 USEF Eventing Dressage Tests for Beginner Novice through Advanced, effective December 1, 2021, through November 30, 2025.

The tests are published on the USEA website and can be found here. The digital PDF versions of the judge’s copies of the tests will be available for purchase on the ShopUSEA website.

The 2022 USEF Intermediate Test C, which is written for use in a 20x40 arena, may only be used for Eventing competitions that demonstrate a topographical or logistical hardship which renders the venue unable to assemble a 20x60 arena in the designated competition area. The process to request permission to use this test can be found here.

