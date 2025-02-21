US Equestrian Announces Partnerships Renewal with Discover Dressage for 2025

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce a renewed partnership with Discover Dressage, one of the leading supporters of youth dressage and development in the U.S.. Discover Dressage will continue as the official partner of USEF Youth Dressage Programming and again support U.S. Dressage athletes and programs, while dedicating resources to youth and developing athletes, alongside major events and competitions.

Discover Dressage will also continue as the title sponsor of the Discover Dressage/FEI North American Youth Dressage Championships (NAYC) and sponsor of the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions. The FEI North American Youth Dressage Championships presented by USDF, is the premier equestrian competition in North America for children (ages 12-14), juniors (ages 14-18), young riders (ages 16-21), and U25 (ages 16-25) athletes. Young athletes compete for team and individual FEI medals in a championship environment emulating world and international championships. The U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions showcases top athletes and horses across 17 different divisions, which also includes the Adequan®/USEF Para Dressage National Championships.

Since 2018, Discover Dressage has hosted the charity event American Equestrians Got Talent, which raises funds for numerous dressage programs and championships across the nation. Auditions will be held February 5, in Wellington, Fla., and March 5, in Ocala, Fla. The finale will be held April 12, in Ocala, Fla.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with Discover Dressage,” said Bill Moroney, Chief Executive Officer of US Equestrian. “The next generation of equestrians represent the future of our sport, and this collaboration provides our young athletes invaluable opportunities to grow and refine their skills in the discipline of dressage.”

“Discover Dressage accomplishes its goals through the sponsorship of Championship competition, comprehensive training, and creative marketing, and is a proud partner of the United States Equestrian Federation,” said President of Discover Dressage, Kimberly Van Kampen. "I am excited to see another year of this terrific event take place! We are grateful for the unwavering support for our young athletes from the equestrian communities of Wellington and Ocala, and we will do our best as always to bring a world class Talent Show to the stage in 2025!"

For more information on becoming a USEF sponsor, please contact Layson Griffin at [email protected] or (859) 225-6942.

About Discover Dressage

Discover Dressage is a non-profit initiative that promotes the equestrian sport and discipline of Dressage to young riders. Its goals are to inspire and encourage American youth to discover the artistic expression and lifelong skills that come from pursuing the highest form of equestrianism, to inspire lifelong learning and success, to promote healthy competition and advance the accessibility of the sport of dressage to all areas of the US.