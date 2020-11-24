US Equestrian Announces Participants for the 2021 Robert Dover Horsemastership Clinic Week

Lexington, Ky. – The 2021 US Equestrian Robert Dover Horsemanship Clinic Week (RDHCW) is set to take place January 7-10 at the Adequan® Global Dressage Festival in Wellington, Fla. The following 20 riders have been selected to participate and are listed in alphabetical order:

Averi Allen (Pleasant Hill, Mo.)

Caroline Cadorette (Pownal, Maine)

Melanie Doughty (Cocoa Beach, Fla.)

Maggie Elsbernd (Excelsior, Minn.)

Abby Fodor (Bloomsbury, N.J.)

Maren Elise Fouche-Hanson (Colbert, Ga.)

Hannah Irons (Queenstown, Md.)

Tillie Jones (Lincoln, Neb.)

Kayla Kadlubek (Fairfax Station, Va.)

Lexi Kment (Palmyra, Neb.)

Sydney Lipar (The Woodlands, Texas)

Annelise Klepper (McCutchenville, Ohio)

Katherine Mathews (San Marcos, Calif.)

Lydia McLeod (Charleston, S.C.)

McKenzie Milburn (Bothell, Wash.)

Allison Nemeth (Flemington, N.J.)

Bianca Schmidt (Edina, Minn.)

Carmen Stephens (Saratoga, Calif.)

Meredith Talley (Nicholasville, Ky.)

Grace Young (Cazenovia, N.Y.)

The purpose of the RDHCW is to identify and develop the next generation of U.S. Dressage Team talent. Participants will receive expert instruction from former U.S. Dressage Chef d’Equipe Robert Dover, U.S. Dressage Youth Coach George Williams and other professionals on a variety of topics related to riding, competing, and equine care.

Automatic invitations to the RDHCW are sent to the winners of the USEF Dressage Seat Medal Finals, the top six overall winners from the Adequan®/USEF Junior Dressage National Championship and the Horseware Ireland/USEF Young Rider Dressage National Championship, and the champion and reserve champion from the USEF Children Dressage and Pony Rider Dressage National Championships. The remaining clinic spaces are open to wildcard applicants, and this year US Equestrian received more than double the number of wildcard applications submitted in previous years.

Due to COVID-19 related restrictions, no spectators will be allowed in-person at the RDHCW sessions. However, several of the riding sessions will be live streamed for free viewing via USEF Network thanks in part to a grant from The Dressage Foundation.

For more information, contact Kristen Brett, US Equestrian Director of Dressage Programs, at [email protected].

