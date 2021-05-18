US Equestrian Announces Nominated Entries for 2021 FEI Vaulting World Championships for Juniors and 2021 FEI Vaulting World Championships for Seniors

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the nominated U.S. entries for the 2021 FEI Vaulting World Championships for Juniors to be held in Le Mans, France from July 28-August 1, 2021, and the 2021 FEI Vaulting World Championships for Seniors in Budapest, Hungary from August 25-September 5, 2021. The Chef d’Equipe for the U.S. Vaulting Junior Team is Emma Seely, while the Chef d’Equipe for the U.S. Vaulting Senior Team is Jennifer Arntsen.

The following athletes have been selected to the U.S. Vaulting Team Nominated Entries for the FEI 2021 Vaulting World Championships for Juniors and FEI 2021 Vaulting World Championships for Seniors and are listed in ranked order.

U.S. Vaulting Senior Team – Individual Females

Kimberly Palmer (Half Moon Bay, Calif.)

Kalyn Noah (Newbury Park, Calif.)

Emily Rose (Santa Cruz, Calif.)

Tessa Divita (Portola Valley, Calif.)

Ana Schult (Longmont, Colo.)

Dusti Hausman (Waxhaw, N.C.)

Paula Hampshire (Kaysville, Utah)

Margaret Long (Seattle, Wash.)

U.S. Vaulting Senior Team – Individual Males

Geoffrey Woolson (Tujunga, Calif.)

Jace Brooks (Eagle Mountain, Utah)

Devon Maitozo (Newbury Park, Calif.)

U.S. Vaulting Senior Team – Pas de Deux

Haley Smith (Woodside, Calif.) & Daniel Janes (Moss Beach, Calif.)

Calle Davis (Spanish Fork, Utah) & Todd Griffiths (Elk Ridge, Utah)

Kalyn Noah (Newbury Park, Calif.) & Devon Maitozo (Newbury Park, Calif.)

U.S. Vaulting Senior Team – Squad

Daniel Janes (Moss Beach, Calif.)

Haley Smith (Woodside, Calif.)

Hannah Wildermuth (Pottsville, Pa.)

Geoffrey Woolson (Tujunga, Calif.)

Emi Yang (Los Altos Hills, Calif.)

Emily Rose (Santa Cruz, Calif.)

Hallie Dudley (Elizabeth, Colo.)

Margaret Long (Seattle, Wash.)

Siddartha Kreaden (Sunnyvale, Calif.)

Danica Rinard (Fort Lupton, Colo.)

U.S. Vaulting Junior Team – Ascent Squad

Melanie Ford (Fort Collins, Colo.)

Emma Milito (Brighton, Colo.)

Augusta Rose Lewis (Longmont, Colo.)

Rhianon Hampton (Greeley, Colo.)

Giana Massaro (Costa Mesa, Calif.)

Bryleigh Thornton (Thornton, Colo.)

Lilly Belinski (Las Vegas, N.V.)

Nicolette Masitti (Thornton, Colo.)

Martin Valdez (Canon City, Colo.)

U.S. Vaulting Junior Team – Focus Squad

Todd Griffiths (Elk Ridge, Utah)

Abigail Archibald (Mapleton, Utah)

Addison Zumba (Huntington Beach, Calif.)

Meagan Stanley (Mona, Utah)

Abby Wilson (Spanish Fork, Utah)

Danica Rinard (Fort Lupton, Colo.)

Gracie Griffiths (Elk Ridge, Utah)

Sabrina Milora (Glendale, Calif.)

Matilda Rinard (Fort Lupton, Colo.)

Qwyn Kuhn (Salt Lake City, Utah)

Avery Staheli (Lehi, Utah)

Persephone Brown (Brighton, Colo.)

Lillian Kuhl (Denver, Colo.)

U.S. Vaulting Junior Team – Pas de Deux

Persephone Brown (Brighton, Colo.) & Danica Rinard (Fort Lupton, Colo.)

Peyton Daley (San Mateo, Calif.) & Aria Deshpande (San Francisco, Calif.)

Naomi Morgenthaler (Menlo Park, Calif.) & Lena Kurz-Nicoletti (Sunnyvale, Calif.)

Kristin Hays (Heber, Utah) & Chloe Flynn (Murray, Utah)

U.S. Vaulting Junior Team – Individuals

Melanie Ford (Fort Collins, Colo.)

Hallie Dudley (Elizabeth, Colo.)

Kylynn Ghafouri (Murrieta, Calif.)

Emma Milito (Brighton, Colo.)

Giana Massaro (Costa Mesa, Calif.)

Rhianon Hampton (Greeley, Colo.)

Abigail Archibald (Mapleton, Utah)

Naomi Morgenthaler (Menlo Park, Calif.)

Follow US Equestrian

For competition updates, follow USA Vaulting on Facebook and US Equestrian on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. Use #USAVaulting.

The USEF International High Performance Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, USOPC, and USEF sponsors and members.