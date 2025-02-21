US Equestrian Announces New Partnership with US Performance Academy (USPA)

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce a new partnership with US Performance Academy (USPA) for the 2025 calendar year as the Official Online School Partner of US Equestrian. USPA is a fully accredited online middle and high school curriculum designed for actively competing equestrian athletes.

©Avery Wallace/US Equestrian

USPA empowers athletes across sports to balance their education with their athletic goals, offering an online curriculum and flexible scheduling that adapts to training and competition demands. For high school athletes, USPA provides comprehensive College Counseling services, ensuring they are well-prepared for the next stage of their academic journey.



“US Equestrian takes great pride in our young athletes who are making significant strides in the equestrian industry both on the field of play and in the classroom,” said Bill Moroney, US Equestrian’s Chief Executive Officer. “Equally important to their success is a strong educational foundation, which is why we are proud to partner with the US Performance Academy.”



As a MemberPerk Sponsor of US Equestrian, US Performance Academy offers members 10% off when they sign up for High School or Middle School Tuition. In addition, US Equestrian members will have access to Free Brand Building Seminars as a MemberPerk Benefit. The Brand Building Seminars consist of four educational sessions, teaching athletes how to best represent themselves in all elements of life. Registration and details can be found here.

“Partnering with US Equestrian is an incredible fit for USPA,” said Pete Smith, Founder and President of USPA. “We currently have many equestrian athletes enrolled and thriving at USPA. Our school provides athletes the kind of academic flexibility that results in a distinct advantage over the competition.”

For more information on partnerships with US Equestrian please contact Director of Sponsorship & Sales, Layson Griffin, at [email protected].



About US Performance Academy

US Performance Academy is an online school for elite athletes in grades 6-12, providing the flexibility to achieve both athletic and academic success. Through a comprehensive educational support program, USPA's teachers, learning coaches, counselors, and coaches create a community where online education and performance intersect with a human connection. To learn more about USPA, visit www.gouspa.org.

Register for a Virtual Open House or Connect with a USPA Family Advisor.