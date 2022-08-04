US Equestrian Announces New Partnership with N2 Saddlery

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce a new partnership with N2 Saddlery as the Official Dressage Saddle of US Equestrian and the U.S. Dressage Team beginning with the 2022 season.

With two out of three riders on Silver Medal winning-squad riding in N2 saddles – Adrienne Lyle on Salvino, and Sabine Schut-Kery on Sanceo – N2 Saddlery founder and owner, Sue Newell saw the historic moment as the impetus for making the “right partnership at the right time.

As an official sponsor of the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions, N2 Saddlery will be on site throughout the event. They will be hosting the “N2 Saddlery Award” which will be introduced at the Markel/USEF Young Horse and Developing Horse Championships at the Festival of Champions. The top (3) finishers in these divisions will be placed into a lottery for the chance to win a N2 Saddle.

“We’re so pleased to launch the partnership with?N2 Saddlery,” said US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “As the new Official Dressage Saddle of US Equestrian, we look forward to introducing our members to N2 Saddlery’s quality saddles and continuing our commitment to advance equestrian sports in the U.S.”

About N2 Saddlery

N2 Saddlery’s founder, Sue Newell, combined her experience as an FEI-level dressage rider with her expertise as a Master Saddle Fitter to design a saddle that would allow the horse to perform freely and comfortably while positioning the rider to effectively communicate with the horse. Their saddles are crafted from the finest European-sourced materials by their Certified Master Saddlers in the United Kingdom. In addition, each N2 saddle is custom fitted to both the horse and rider. They are the choice of top trainers, dedicated adult amateurs, and successful competitors due to their attention to detail as well as their uncompromising quality. www.n2saddlery.com