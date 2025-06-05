US Equestrian Announces New Partnership with Theault as Official Horse Van of US Equestrian

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to welcome Theault as an Official Sponsor and Official Horse Van of US Equestrian. In addition to this designation, Theault will also support US Equestrian Teams and Programs across all disciplines.

Since 1924, Theault has specialized in the design, sale, and rental of horse transport vehicles. Over the decades, Theault quickly established itself as a worldwide leader in equine vehicle innovation, consistently releasing new and updated versions to meet the evolving needs of the horse sport community. Ever since their production of the first rear-head transport system in 1961, Theault has contributed to 14 trademarks and the development of 10 new products.

Each Theault van is equipped with a built-in horse transport system, eliminating the need for a separate towing vehicle. Their newest model, the M-Type, features the Switch© system, which offers maximum flexibility and safety for both horses and humans. The Switch© system makes equine travel completely customizable. Recognizing that every horse travels differently, the Switch© system provides four adjustable configurations, allowing equine caretakers to tailor the space to their horse's needs.

Unique to Theault, the equestrian community can completely customize their van from the outside to the inside. Equestrians can personalize both the exterior and interior of their vans. From farm logos and color schemes on the exterior to tailored interior layouts, each vehicle can be configured to maximize comfort and function for individual needs.

As an official Member Perk Program Sponsor, Theault is offering US Equestrian members a 10% discount on all premium horse van rentals in Europe. Members can enjoy free nationwide delivery and a complimentary Design Pack (custom logo + graphics). For more information on Member Perks, click here.

“This is a new, valuable partnership for US Equestrian,” said Bill Moroney, Chief Executive Officer of US Equestrian. “We know the care and comfort of our equine athletes during transport is always at the forefront of our members planning and management, and our relationship with Theault will allow us to offer discounted access to a vehicle designed to transport them safely – and in style.”

“We are honored to partner with US Equestrian as their Official Horse Van. For over a century, THEAULT has shared a deep commitment to performance, innovation, and horse welfare. This partnership is a natural alignment of values, and we’re proud to support American riders—at home and abroad—with the safest, most trusted transport solutions,” said Olivier Paulmier, Owner & CEO of Theault.

About Theault

Founded in 1924 in Normandy, France, THEAULT has become a global reference in premium horse transport. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes 2-horse vans renowned for their safety, comfort, and performance. Trusted by elite riders and equine professionals worldwide, THEAULT blends traditional craftsmanship with modern innovation to deliver the best travel experience for horses and their teams.

With a dedicated local team and trusted partner dealerships, THEAULT is strengthening its presence in the United States with the M-Type—its newest model designed specifically for the American market.

As the Official Horse Van of US Equestrian, THEAULT is proud to stand alongside American riders, professionals, and horse lovers—on every road, at every level, and across all disciplines.