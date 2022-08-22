US Equestrian Announces New Partnership with Aither Health

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce a new partnership with Aither Health as an Official Sponsor of US Equestrian beginning with the 2022 season. Aither Health will provide the US Equestrian membership with resources and educational opportunities to learn about the affordable medical benefit plans that are available for our members, their families, and affiliated businesses.

“After supporting USEF members successfully since 2020, we wanted to enhance our partnership with the USEF,” said Lisa True, Cofounder & Co-CEO, Aither Health LLC. “We currently administer health plan coverage for USEF members and their families at very reasonable rates. We know more individuals, their families and businesses that are members of the USEF could benefit from these plans and our partnership allows us to reach the entire equestrian family.”

“We’re so pleased to launch the partnership with Aither Health this season,” said US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “As a new Official Sponsor of US Equestrian, we look forward to introducing our members to Aither Health’s resources and continuing our commitment to advance equestrian sports in the U.S.”

About Aither Health

Aither is a healthcare solutions company offering a full suite of innovative products and services. Aither provides support for third-party administrators and risk bearing entities such as self-funded employers, health plans and providers. Aither’s self-funded solution aims to mitigate healthcare trend by putting the primary care physician at the center of the program design. Aither partners with physicians, becoming allies instead of adversaries. The comprehensive plan design is intended to promote and support the physician/patient relationship. This approach improves health outcomes and lowers overall health care costs. Aither is an independent company that embraces the value of true transparency and monitors and discloses how all plan assets are spent. In addition to supporting self-funded plans, in its mission to disrupt the healthcare system, Aither provides private labeled business processing outsourcing solutions (BPO) for other innovative and disruptive companies and payers.